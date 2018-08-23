Production on Star Wars 9 started a few weeks ago and we've been treated to some pretty awesome leaks since then. J.J. Abrams released the very first, and only, official look from the set, and now we have some new pictures of Poe Dameron, Finn, and Chewbacca walking in a grassy area. There are other actors surrounding Oscar Isaac and John Boyega in the images, but it's hard to tell who they are. Some have speculated that one of the actresses spotted in the new set photos is Naomi Ackie, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

Star Wars fans will be excited to see Finn and Poe reunited since they've spent so much of the new trilogy apart from each other. While it's not clear where they are in these new Star Wars 9 images, it's a grassy area and the actors are seen on a hill. In addition to Finn, Poe, and Chewbacca, there are also some horses on the set that have long coats on with motion capture tech on their faces, which means that they could be a new species. For fans that are worried that we're going to see a return of the Fathiers from The Last Jedi, fear not. These horses appear to be a bit more on the shaggy side.

John Boyega's Finn character looks like he may have raided Han Solo's closet after he passed away, as he's looking very Han-like. His jacket that he received from Poe Dameron is nowhere to be seen, which is strange. Poe is spotted with an arm band, which had led to speculation that he may have a small wound on his left arm. And while Finn looks a little like Han, Poe looks similar to Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones in the Star Wars 9 leaked set photos.

Yesterday, other Star Wars 9 set photos from Black Park surfaced, showing the Millennium Falcon in a forest setting, which has led to speculation as to where in the galaxy the setting will be used for. So far, Batuu and Yavin IV seem like the safest bets, since they both have the aforementioned landscape. The grasslands of Yavin IV have yet to be explored on the big screen and Batuu has been mentioned a lot over the past few months, especially the inclusion of the planet in Disney's upcoming Galaxy's Edge attraction. It's possible that these new pictures from the set could be on Yavin IV, which is where Poe Dameron is from.

As with any pictures from Star Wars 9 that leak, we don't know the context. So it's not clear what exactly is going on. While Chewbacca and Finn were previously seen in the image that J.J. Abrams shared, this is the first time that we have seen Oscar Isaac back on the set as Poe Dameron. What kind of secret mission are Poe and Finn going to be on in Star Wars 9? We'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the brand-new images from the set of Star Wars 9 below, thanks to The Sun U.K.

Voici des nouvelles photos du tournage de Star Wars : Episode IX ! On peut y voir Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) et d'autres personnages ! pic.twitter.com/M6jQiHwZJH — Star Wars Actu France (@StarWarsActuFR) August 23, 2018

Quelques autres photos. On y voit également Chewbacca ! pic.twitter.com/wajDU7VeAe — Star Wars Actu France (@StarWarsActuFR) August 23, 2018