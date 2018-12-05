Kevin Smith reveals that he wept on the set of Star Wars 9. Additionally, the director/writer notes that the story is "fantastic" and that J.J. Abrams is doing an amazing job directing the final installment in the latest trilogy. Smith is a huge Star Wars fan, so it's easy to see why it was such a big deal for him, much like it would be for any other hardcore fan of the franchise. Smith was also lucky enough to visit the set of The Force Awakens back in 2014.

In a new interview, Kevin Smith shared as much as he could about Star Wars 9. Always self-deprecating, Smith claims that he's a "small-time director," and that he was just on the "big-time" movie set in England to visit J.J. Abrams. The director/writer then went into details about what he saw, noting that one particular moment brought forth the water works. He explains.

"They make you sign so many nondisclosure agreements that if I said anything, somebody with a lightsaber would pop out and cut my hand off. But I do want to say this... number one, J.J. is doing the lord's work. This movie looks fantastic. It's a year away, but man it looks fantastic. I wept on set because I saw somebody give a career best performance, somebody I've seen in these movies before. I rolled a tear, it was so darn powerful."

Details about Star Wars 9 are being kept under wraps, so it's cool to know that somebody from the outside, who is also a hardcore fan, was able to visit the set and was extremely happy with what he saw while there. Obviously, there's still a year to go before we all get to see the movie, but Kevin Smith thinks that fans are going to love what J.J. Abrams has planned. He had this to say about Star Wars 9.

"Biggest set I've ever seen in my life. The dude's not directing a movie, it's like he's directing a small country. The thing is so massive. I sat there for a week and watched two scenes get filmed. One of them was absolutely amazing. I heard plot details and stuff, movie is going to be fantastic."

As previously mentioned, Kevin Smith also visited the set of The Force Awakens, which also made him cry at the time. He stated at the time that, "The Force is with this movie," because of how happy he was about it. Star Wars fans have been heavily divided over the new trilogy which started with The Force Awakens in 2015. However, things started to get out of control amongst the fan community when The Last Jedi was released last year. Some fans are still extremely upset with what Rian Johnson did with his installment.

Now that we have Kevin Smith's approval, some fans know that they are really going to enjoy Star Wars 9. Smith is a big-time fan of a lot of things and he has no problem admitting when things make him cry tears of joy. The first Infinity War trailer was another thing that made him cry, along with The Last Jedi, but Solo: A Star Wars Story did not make him weep, though he enjoyed it a lot. You can watch the interview with Kevin Smith below, provided by the Good Morning America Twitter account.