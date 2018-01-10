The legendary John Williams will return to finish scoring the new Star Wars trilogy. Williams has scored every single movie in the Skywalker saga so far, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now, the composer has confirmed that he's told J.J. Abrams he's going to return to do the score for Star Wars 9. While this was largely expected to be the case, this serves as a good bit of news for fans of the franchise.

To date, the only Star Wars movies that John Williams, now 85-years-old, hasn't score are the Clone Wars animated feature, which was scored by Kevin Kiner and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which Michael Giacchino stepped in to do the music for. Solo: A Star Wars Story also won't feature a John Williams score, as John Powell is doing the main score. However, it was recently confirmed that Williams will compose a main theme for the Star Wars standalone. As for his upcoming work on Star Wars 9? Williams says he likes the idea of completing saga.

"I would very much like to complete that."

John Williams is one of the most prolific composers in the history of film and TV. He's been in the business for nearly 60 years and has 50 Academy Award nominations to his name. With The Post and Star Wars: The Last Jedi both in the Oscars mix this year, he could earn one or two more nominations, and possibly another win, very soon. But even with his massive body of work, it's the Star Wars movies that remain his most enduring and impressive credit.

Not much is known about Star Wars 9 as of right now. J.J. Abrams, who helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, stepped in to direct after Colin Trevorrow, who spent quite some time as the director developing the project, parted ways with Lucasfilm. By the time Star Wars 9 comes out, John Williams will be 87-years-old. Is there a possibility that this will be his last movie? Probably not, as he tells it.

"I don't think you can retire from writing. I feel very lucky, and the work that I do doesn't depend on much. If your vision's still good, and your hands, I have no arthritis in my hands and I play the piano very easily, I don't think there's any reason to deprive oneself of the fun of working. Music is so rewarding."

Rogue One turned out to be quite the fine piece of Star Wars storytelling, but the lack of John Williams' score was evident. So having him back for Star Wars 9 really is crucial. In the interview with Variety, Willimas was also asked about his 60-year career and how he feels about it, to which he said, "It feels like a good start." Star Wars: Episode IX is set for release on December 20, 2019.