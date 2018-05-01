Is Star Wars 9 going to take a big leap forward in time? It's starting to look that way, based on some recent comments made by star John Boyega. The end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi left us with a great many questions that need answering, but it also left fans with a certain degree of uncertainty when it comes to how the next chapter in the saga will proceed. Based on what Boyega is teasing, it sounds like they could resolve a lot by heading a few years into the future.

John Boyega was recently being interviewed on behalf of his involvement with the DeamLab app, a mobile app to help in the fight against cancer. During the course of the conversation, even though this project isn't in any way movie related, he couldn't avoid talking about Star Wars 9 for just a moment. His answer didn't give away much, but his comment is pretty intriguing. Here's what he had to say.

"I can't wait to start shooting the next and final leg of the [Star Wars] franchise. The first step is growing out my hair, so you can wait for the trailer to see why."

At bare minimum, growing out one's hair takes a bit of time. So we're at least talking about a several month time jump here. However, given how The Last Jedi concluded, it would make sense for this leap forward in time to be a bit more significant. While John Boyega is being tight-lipped here, it's doubtful he's just teasing a few months passing by. Odds are, we're looking at a few years at least.

Though Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams are, understandably, being quiet about plot details for Star Wars: Episode IX right now, it's been popularly theorized by fans that the movie will use a time jump to handle some potential storytelling issues. For one, as sad as it may be, Carrie Fisher is no longer with us and, unless they do actually recast the role, which seems incredibly unlikely despite rumors that Meryl Streep might be stepping in, this movie is going to need to tackle her absence. Moving forward several years in time would possibly allow for that. Perhaps we even start off the movie with Leia's funeral? That would leave Poe, Rey and Finn as some of the key members of the rebuilt Resistance.

The Last Jedi, divisive as it may be, left the Resistance broken and with very few forces left. However, there was some optimism in the ending. Moving forward in time could present some very interesting scenarios for Star Wars 9, which begins filming in July and is set for release on December 20, 2019. There are still a great many questions, like will Mark Hamill appear as a Force ghost or not, but with filming coming up and some things like this being teased, it may be time to start getting excited for the finale of this new trilogy. This news comes to us courtesy of Yahoo.