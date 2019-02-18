The official Star Wars 9 title reveal will reportedly drop on May 4th, 2019, aka Star Wars Day. The date is a special one for fans and it looks like this year's will be even more special. Director J.J. Abrams announced late last week that production on the highly anticipated sequel had officially wrapped. Finn star John Boyega also announced that they had finished shooting and revealed that fans would have some big news coming soon.

Morning Blend anchor Mark Allen from ABC 10 in Sacramento recently shared a picture on social media of his visit to Pinewood Studios in the U.K., which is where Star Wars 9 was in production. Allen says that he was there for a behind-the-scenes look at the movie and Star Wars fans took notice, asking him questions in the comments. One fan asked specifically about the title reveal to which Allen replied by stating May 4th. The comment remains on the anchor's Instagram account as of this writing.

The Star Wars Day title reveal has not been confirmed by anyone at Disney or Lucasfilm and it might seem like too long of a wait for a lot of hardcore fans. If we don't receive the Star Wars 9 title info before then, many are under the assumption that the upcoming Star Wars Celebration, which takes place in April, will be the obvious choice. However, if Mark Allen is to be believed, we are going to have to wait quite a bit longer before getting any teaser footage or title reveal.

The title for The Last Jedi was unveiled in January of 2017, with the movie hitting theaters that December. January 2019 has already come and gone and Star Wars 9 hits theaters this December, so fans are hoping that we get something sooner rather than later. With that being said, it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm are in no rush to put anything out at this time. The Captain Marvel promotional campaign is currently in full swing and it is believed that April will be the month for Avengers: Endgame in terms of promotion and hype, especially since it is arguably the most anticipated movie of the year.

Disney may be looking for the prime time to drop the Star Wars 9 title and May the Fourth sounds like just as good of a time as any. By that time, Avengers: Endgame will have already debuted in theaters and it will leave an opening for Star Wars 9 marketing to fully begin. Additionally, since production just wrapped on the sequel, this will give J.J. Abrams some time to put together the perfect teaser for the final movie in the Skywalker saga. The amount of pressure on the director to deliver the goods is off the charts at the moment as fans become more and more desperate for updates. You can check out the Star Wars 9 title reveal date below, thanks to Mark Allen's Instagram account.