The Rise of Skywalker is the official title of Star Wars 9. It seems like we have been waiting forever to get the title confirmation, but in reality, it's only been a few months. However, in today's modern times information is supposed to travel a lot quicker and many were expecting J.J. Abrams to announce the official title back in January because that's the way it worked out for The Last Jedi. The Force Awakens title was announced back in November of 2014, over year before the movie hit theaters.

Even after the backlash against The Last Jedi, everybody has been wanting to at least know the official title of Star Wars 9 and thankfully, we now know it's . But, what does it mean for the last movie in the Skywalker Saga? Even with the title, we're still in the dark as J.J. Abrams sits in the post-production process, trying to please as many Star Wars fans as possible, which is a nearly impossible task.

J.J. Abrams has stated the backlash against The Last Jedi did not have any effect on The Rise of Skywalker. Abrams seems confident in his abilities, but it was recently reported he was didn't want to come on board to direct the final movie in the new trilogy. With that being said, the director seems more than happy to be back in the saddle again with these characters he helped develop and a cast he put together. While it was bad news when Colin Trevorrow was let go from the project, it's good to know Abrams is back to finish what he started.

Related: J.J. Abrams Admits He Almost Didn't Direct Star Wars 9

Now that we know The Rise of Skywalker is the official title of Star Wars 9, it's now back to wondering when we'll receive more information about the highly anticipated movie. There's still plenty of mystery surrounding the project, but this latest reveal should hold hardcore fans over for at least a few weeks. The Star Wars franchise was starting to take a backseat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the year, but Star Wars 9 is back to being one of the most-looked forward to movies of the year. The lack of official news from the set may have hurt the mystique in a way.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th, so we still have a pretty long wait to go. With that being said, it gives J.J. Abrams plenty of time to go over everything and make sure it's the best movie that it can be. There is a lot of pressure on the movie for numerous reasons, but Abrams is up against The Last Jedi debacle and ending the Skywalker saga, which is a pretty big deal, to put it lightly. Whatever the case may be, the director seems ready to bring the current trilogy to an end. You can check out official title announcement over at the official Star Wars.com.