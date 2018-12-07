Has the official title of Star Wars 9 been leaked? We won't know for a while, but the new rumor that has been going around seems to have some hardcore fans pretty excited, even though it has not been confirmed by Lucasfilm or Disney. It has been heavily rumored that the first trailer for the last installment in the trilogy will be dropping before the end of the year, which has Star Wars fans pumped. If the trailer does debut before the end of the year, we should learn the title then.

Star Wars: Son of Darkness is the title that has been floated out by an anonymous source, who reportedly has a decent leaking average. The title comes from Supreme Leader Snoke when he is talking to Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi. He says.

"My worthy apprentice, Son of Darkness, heir apparent to Lord Vader, where there was conflict I now sense resolved, where there was weakness, strength. Complete your training and fulfill your destiny."

This particular title has been met with excitement by many hardcore Star Wars fans since it leaked. However, it has not been confirmed by anyone, so we'll have to treat it as a rumor for now.

The Star Wars: Son of Darkness title has a lot of people talking about the possible meanings behind it, with one person noting that it might not even refer to Kylo Ren. One theory was that it could be based off of Luke Skywalker because of his dad being Darth Vader. Another person went way off on the rails and theorized that it could be a potential child between Rey and Ben Solo, which sounds pretty ridiculous.

Related: Star Wars 9 Gives Kylo Ren a New Darth Vader-Inspired Helmet?

As is the case with most of these rumors, there are Star Wars fans who don't buy it and then there are fans that just don't like it. For now, it's just a rumor that is fun to talk about, there's no need to talk about a possible title already ruining childhoods all over again. If Son of Darkness does end up as the official title, it could be a cool nod to Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, which brings in some continuity. It doesn't hurt that it's also a Snoke reference, which is already good on its own since we all want to know more about him.

Star Wars 9 is still filming at Pinewood with J.J. Abrams in the director's chair. There have been some pretty interesting leaks from Disney marketing meetings that bode well for the final installment in the new trilogy, like the Knights of Ren possible return. Director/writer Kevin Smith has visited the set and claims that Abrams is "doing the Lord's work," which sounds intriguing. As for the title, we'll just have to wait and see if it is revealed if and when the trailer is released this month. The title news originally came from Reddit.