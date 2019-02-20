The first Star Wars 9 trailer will reportedly debut at the Star Wars Celebration in April. This is some good news and it makes an awful lot of sense, especially when compared to 2017's Celebration, where The Last Jedi trailer premiered. However, by that time, we had been given the official title of the movie, which we have yet to receive. According to sources, the official title will be revealed on Star Wars Day, May Fourth.

While doing some quick math, and assuming that Lucasfilm and Disney will treat the Star Wars 9 promotional campaign similar to that of The Last Jedi, it is believed that the first trailer will drop on April 12th during the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. This also means that it could be streamed live during the event. It's important to note that this is a rumor for now since it has not been confirmed by either Disney, Lucasfilm, or Mark Hamill, who likes to sometimes spoil when trailers are arriving.

The source close to Lucasfilm also says that once the Star Wars 9 trailer is out, it will be attached to Avengers: Endgame at the end of April, which seems like a no-brainer. Endgame is already arguably the most-anticipated movie of 2019, quite possibly even more than the final movie in the Skywalker saga. With that being said, Disney is looking at what might be a record breaking box office year with Star Wars 9, Captain Marvel, Avengers Endgame, Dumbo, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin all hitting theaters within the next handful of months.

It's entirely possible that Lucasfilm and Disney will do the reverse of this rumor and reveal the title during the Star Wars Celebration and then a trailer drop on May 4th. However, May 4th falls on a Saturday this year, which isn't as good of a day to drop something as big as the Star Wars 9 trailer. It seems to be a safer bet to continue with a Friday, which will have more eyes online than the weekend. Regardless, we're only a few months away from getting the first trailer and title for the mysterious third and final movie of the latest trilogy.

There has been a lot of speculation about Star Wars 9 over the last several months, but expect more rumors and speculation to spread now that production has officially wrapped on the movie. Hopefully, J.J. Abrams is taking a bit of a break and then deciding what he wants to tease Star Wars fans with first. Much like Avengers: Endgame, the director and studio really don't need to do any promotion for the movie, so we could be looking at some very brief snippets of footage in the coming months that will offer more questions than answers. This Star Wars 9 trailer release date news was first reported by Star Wars News Net.