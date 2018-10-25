When can we expect to see the first footage from Star Wars 9? How about February 3, during the Super Bowl? That's the current rumor floating around now. There's no official word, and it could just be a good guess, as Disney and Lucasfilm used one of their coveted Super Bowl slots earlier this year to promote Solo. Though, looking at box office receipts in the aftermath, perhaps that wasn't the best bang for their buck.

Disney and Lucasfilm held Solo as close to the vest for as long as they could, and dropping the Solo trailer during the Super Bowl brought the second Star Wars spin-off out of hiding just three months before the release of the movie. If this rumor is true, the Star Wars 9 trailer will be arriving a full 10 months before the movie hits theaters. The first teaser is said to be the longest Star Wars trailer released in the new Disney era, though it will be a true teaser in every sense of the word.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this Star Wars 9 trailer debut is that it will give fans their first peek at Lando Calrissian's hugely anticipated return. This moment is being compared to the big 'Chewie, we're home!' Reveal in The Force Awakens trailer that reintroduced legendary Star Wars characters Han Solo and Chewbacca. As far as what else will be revealed in the trailer, that hasn't been leaked.

Though, we do know what we won't see. Apparently, Disney and Lucasfilm are holding off on showing both Luke Skywalker and General Leia in this first sneak peek, letting fans guess what has happened to them leading all the way up to the sequel's debut in December. The teaser is said to be made up of all IMAX shots, showing off the grand scope of this trilogy ending sequel, which also brings an end to the entire Skywalker bloodline saga.

It was reported earlier this week that John Williams was hospitalized due to an illness that caused him to cancel several concerts. Now, it's being rumored that this illness is also keeping him from scoring the music for this particular Star Wars 9 trailer, which could cause some delays. Or, they could use some of the existing Star Wars music. There is no official word on what is happening on this front.

So, the take away is that Lando will be the big money shot. And that Luke and Leia are being left out of the marketing. It's possible that the twins are being sidelined just for the first wave of marketing, which will include new toys and TV spots. When The Force Awakens came out, fans didn't get to see Luke Skywalker until they were seated in theaters. And Leia only showed up very late in the game, appearing in some of the later previews. Luke and Leia were both used heavily in The Last Jedi marketing push. But that won't be the case here.

It has been confirmed that both Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher will be back for this climatic adventure. Carrie Fisher will be resurrected via old footage that was shot and never used for both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. While Carrie Fisher won't be digitally altered, it's expected that her wardrobe will get a CGI facelift. As far as Luke Skywalker goes, it has been confirmed in recent weeks that The Force killed Luke, so he'll most likely come back as the most powerful Force Ghost we've ever seen. So, all you non-sports fans who are really into movies and the Star Wars universe, you better mark that calendar for February 3. The Star Wars 9 blitzkrieg begins then, most likely in the third quarter of the game. Hmm. I feel like I'm forgetting someone, or something. A force I haven't felt since...Ah, never mind. That little one's not worth the effort. This news was first reported at Drunk Chicken TV, home to Mike Zeroh and all your future Star Wars content.