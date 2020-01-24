Colin Trevorrow, has revealed that the recently leaked Star wars 9 concept art from his version is indeed real. Over the past couple of weeks, details regarding Trevorrow's vision have started making their way online, thanks to a script leak and, more recently, this batch of concept art. It's shockingly different than what we got with The Rise of Skywalker and, though we'll never see it brought to life, it's all the more interesting to know this is where he was planning on going with it.

Colin Trevorrow has mostly stayed quiet amidst these The Rise of Skywalker leaks. Trevorrow's Episode IX script leaked last week. But he's been too busy prepping for Jurassic World 3, which is set to film sometime this year, to initially comment. However, a fan recently took to Twitter, sharing several pieces of concept art and asked Trevorrow if the images were genuine. Specifically, if the one where it looks like R2-D2 has died, is real. Trevorrow had this to say.

"Yes, this is from Duel of the Fates. But I'd never kill R2...he just took a bad hit. Happens to all of us."

As revealed in the script leak, Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly's version would have been titled Duel of the Fates, in reference to the track from John Williams' score from The Phantom Menace, not The Rise of Skywalker. As for the images themselves, we see a badly damaged R2, Rey with a double-bladed, blue lightsaber, Kylo Ren fighting Darth Vader in a Force vision, Palpatine's old master, Tor Valum, and lots of images of Coruscant during the reign of the First Order. Plus, there's quite a lot more Luke Skywalker, including him training Rey and a shot of him grabbing Kylo's lightsaber with his bare hand, which is certainly something we've never seen in Star Wars before.

Colin Trevorrow was hired to direct Episode IX in the wake of the success of Jurassic World. However, in September 2017, he and Lucasfilm parted ways, which paved the way for J.J. Abrams to return and finish what he started with The Force Awakens. What's perhaps most interesting is that the response to the art and the script leak has been largely positive.

Another important element here relates to the script leak. While Colin Trevorrow didn't address that directly in his tweet, his use of Duel of the Fates, and confirmation of the concept art, also seems to confirm that script was the real deal as well. Much of what we see in the art was taken directly from what was revealed in the script leak. The real question is, who is leaking this stuff online?

In the end, director J.J. Abrams managed to please quite a few fans, but left others feeling cold, while largely dividing critics. At the end of the day, from a financial standpoint, The Rise of Skywalker was a success, grossing more than $1 billion at the global box office. But one can't help but wonder what could have been had Colin Trevorrow stayed on board and saw this thing through to the end. You can check out the post from Colin Trevorrow's Twitter account for yourself.

