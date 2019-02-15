Fans of one of the most anticipated films of 2019, Star Wars 9 can begin counting down to October 4 when new products inspired by both the new movie and the first ever live-action TV show The Mandalorian, will begin hitting shelves around the world. On the same day, Disney will also be unveiling new perch from Frozen 2. This marks Disney's first-ever, global simultaneous rollout for two entertainment juggernauts, retailers around the world will create unique celebrations for each of the franchises to honor their individual legacies.

Says Ken Potrock, President, Consumer Products Commercialization.

"This is truly an epic moment for fans, families and retailers as products for two of the biggest-ever entertainment franchises hit shelves simultaneously. We'll be working with our partners to create suitably spectacular celebrations for each, in line with the excitement and anticipation of the legions of Star Wars and Frozen fans around the globe."

TRIPLE FORCE FRIDAY

Triple Force Friday will celebrate the launch of a whole range of brand-new products from a trio of original Star Wars entertainment events, including products inspired by:

• The highly anticipated, final installment of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Episode IX

• The first-ever Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, set to debut exclusively on the upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

•The latest title from EA and Respawn - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand-new action adventure game releasing Holiday 2019.

As Star Wars fans have come to anticipate, products spanning categories from toys to collectibles, housewares, books, apparel and more will go on sale beginning at 12:01 a.m. on October 4, 2019. Stores around the world will join the festivities with in-store events and midnight openings.

Commemorating merchandise introduced in advance of the episodic films, Triple Force Friday is an anticipated event for Star Wars fans around the world. Past iterations, including a live unboxing event that rolled through 15 cities worldwide in 2015 and a global in-store digital scavenger hunt using augmented reality technology in 2017, brought out millions of people who shared their experiences. says Juli Lennett, Vice President, Industry Advisor for The NPD Group's U.S. toys division.

"With Disney's Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX both launching in the same year, it will be a notable time for the toy industry," "If history is any indication of future success, both Frozen and Star Wars will be among the top-selling properties of 2019, just as they were in 2014 and 2015/2016, respectively."

Details of how Triple Force Friday will unfold will be revealed closer to the event, but fans can expect its legacy of unique experiences to continue, and for the new products to be kept under wraps until October 4, with additional new products continuing to rollout leading up to the theatrical release and beyond. For more details on Triple Force Friday, those interested can visit StarWars.com and follow the conversation on social using #ForceFriday.