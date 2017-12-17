Now that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters, many fans are already looking forward to Star Wars 9. JJ Abrams pitched his story for Star Wars 9 this week, and now a new report claims to know what the working title may be. While this report has not been confirmed by LucasFilm, and we don't expect it to be, this report claims that the working title for Star Wars 9 is Black Diamond, which will be produced under the new company Carbonado. This report comes from the same source that correctly identified the working titles for Star Wars: The Force Awakens (AVCO), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Los Alamos), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Space Bear) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (Red Cup). Here's what the site's source had to say about this working title.

"Carbonado, commonly known as the "black diamond", is the toughest form of natural diamond. It is an impure form of polycrystalline diamond consisting of diamond, graphite, and amorphous carbon. It is found primarily in alluvial deposits in the Central African Republic and in Brazil. Its natural colour is black or dark grey, and it is more porous than other diamonds.?"

The report reveals that Carbonado was first considered to be used for the Han Solo movie, as a nod to the carbon freezing process that Han Solo goes through in the original Star Wars trilogy, but that ultimately didn't happen. Another report revealed more findings, with the word carbonado seen on a wikipedia page that features a word used in the Star Wars canon before. Here's an excerpt from that wikipedia page.

"Carbonado exhibits strong luminescence (photoluminescence and cathodoluminescence) induced by nitrogen and by vacancies existing in the crystal lattice. Luminescence halos are present around radioactive inclusions, and it is suggested that the radiation damage occurred after formation of the carbonados, an observation perhaps pertinent to the radiation hypothesis listed below."

The world luminous was used during a speech given by Yoda during The Empire Strikes Back, where he states, "For my ally is the Force. And a powerful ally it is. Life creates it, makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us. Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter. You must feel the Force around you. Here, between you, me, the tree, the rock, everywhere! Yes, even between the land and the ship." There will likely be considerable changes to the movie made between now and the release in 2019, but it seems Black Diamond was set to be used in Han Solo before it was used for this movie. You can head over to Fantha Tracks for their full report.