The Rise of Skywalker is now the worst-reviewed Star Wars movie ever. Last week, the final installment in the Skywalker Saga was tied for the worst with The Phantom Menace. However, the latest movie has now taken the record as it crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office. Critics did not warm to the movie like the fans did, which is the complete opposite of how it worked with Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker has slipped down to a 52% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while The Phantom Menace sits at 53%. Early reviews have not changed and have only gotten worse as the weeks go on. The audience score tells a completely different story with an 86% rating, which like the critical score, has remained constant. A certain faction of Star Wars fans were extremely happy with the way that J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio wrapped up the sequel trilogy, especially after the divisive feelings surrounding The Last Jedi. The second installment has the worst of the franchise audience scores at 43%.

Unsurprisingly, The Empire Strikes Back and A New Hope are the best-reviewed movies in the Star Wars franchise with 94% and 93%, respectively. It's important to note that the attitudes towards the second movie in the original trilogy have changed a lot over the years, with many fans calling it their favorite when it was initially not well-received. The Force Awakens is tied with A New Hope at 93%, which seems surprising, while The Last Jedi is next on the list at 91%. These Star Wars reviews will always be hotly debated among fans who vehemently disagree.

Rogue One and Return of the Jedi are next up on the list with 83% and 82%, respectively. Jedi has always been a bit of a black sheep amongst hardcore Star Wars fans, while for the most part, Rogue One was treated as a pleasant surprise. The critical ratings start to slip further down the road with Revenge of the Sith at 80% and then Solo down at 70%. Attack of the Clones is next up at 65% and the worst reviewed are The Phantom Menace and The Rise of Skywalker with the two lowest scores. When looking at the critical reviews, this might not be the most accurate representation.

The prequel trilogy was largely dismissed and hated by Star Wars fans upon its release. However, a younger audience that grew up with those three movies is looking back on them fondly because they were the first movies in the franchise that they were introduced to. The same thing could very well end up happening with the latest sequel trilogy in time. For now, critics were not into The Rise of Skywalker for various reasons, while the fans seem to be perfectly satisfied with it. You can check out the rest of the reviews over at Rotten Tomatoes.

The Empire Strikes Back - 94%

A New Hope - 93%

The Force Awakens - 93%

The Last Jedi - 91%

Rogue One - 83%

Return of the Jedi - 82%

Revenge of the Sith - 80%

Solo - 70%

Attack of the Clones - 65%

The Phantom Menace - 53%

The Rise of Skywalker - 52%