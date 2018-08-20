It looks like Star Wars 9 is going to have a pretty lengthy shoot. A new report indicates that director J.J. Abrams and his crew are expected to wrap production on the latest adventure in a galaxy far, far away come February 2019. There is no word on a specific wrap date, but February seems like a pretty realistic timeline as these movies take a very long time to film, given their massive scope and multiple filming locations.

Filming on Star Wars 9 kicked off on August 1 at Pinewood Studios in London. That means Lucasfilm is looking at roughly a six-month shoot. Wrapping in February should give J.J. Abrams plenty of time to get the movie where it needs to be in post-production ahead of its scheduled December 20, 2019, release date. It also should allow plenty of time for any reshoots or pickup shots that are needed. It's almost a guarantee that some reshoots will take place as they've become common practice on major blockbusters such as this.

This also means that the cast and crew should all be wrapped filming in time for next year's Star Wars Celebration, which takes place in April. The event is scheduled to take place in Chicago next year and, since Disney and Lucasfilm skipped out on having the event in 2018, we should expect a big showing next year. This is very likely where the first teaser trailer for Episode IX will debut and we should also be getting some of the first official details on the final chapter of the Skywalker saga at that time as well. The team should have plenty of time to cut together a great trailer, and probably some behind the scenes footage, for the event.

At the present time, very little is known about the movie officially, in terms of story. For now, the studio is keeping those details under lock and key until the time is right. Though, a couple of intriguing yet frustratingly vague set photos have made their way online. For now, it's mostly been left up to fan speculation. But this is being billed as the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, meaning that it should feel conclusive in many ways. This is going to be the end of a journey more than forty years in the making.

The cast, both new and returning, includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Carrie Fisher will also be included as Leia using footage that was shot for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi that wasn't included in those movies. Star Wars Episode IX has a lot of pressure on it, given the intensely divisive nature of The Last Jedi. Here's hoping J.J. Abrams can stick the landing. This news comes to us courtesy of Geeks Worldwide.