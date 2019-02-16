It was announced by director J.J. Abrams yesterday that he'd officially wrapped shooting on Star Wars 9, which will be in theaters at the end of the year. He shared the first official photo from the sequel, which showed Rey, Finn and Poe in a group hug. Now, John Boyega, who has finished shooting his character of Finn for the third, and perhaps final, time, is showing off some of the wrap gifts he received. And they are pretty amazing.

John Boyega, who caught the world's attention starring as Moses in the sci-fi classic Attack the Block, shared his cool new gifts as part of his Instagram story. So they are no longer available to view, but this being the Internet, nothing ever really goes away. Someone captured a couple of the photos, and it proves he has one really cool boss and a great co-star.

Daisy Ridley and John Boyega were virtually unknowns when the were cast to star in The Force Awakens, which was arguably the biggest event of this decade. They have gone through the whole process together, through the ups and downs, the fun and the Fandome Menace. They have this shared experience together, so like Jack celebrating his 60 year friendship with Victor, Daisy decided to bestow John with a pretty cool gift. Did he reciprocate? We're not sure. Perhaps he'll take her out to a meal that equates the price of a nice tankard?

Having spent the past five years making these new Star Wars movies, Ridley decided to present Boyega with an OSCORP vial filled with blue liquid, encased in glass, as seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. While that movie was considered a bomb at the time of its release, it is apparently one that makes John Boyega very happy, and it's assumed this is a prop from set.

While he'll forever be part of the Disney family with his portrayal of Finn in the Star Wars movies, Boyega hasn't starred in a Marvel movie just yet. Though he'd very much like too. He's shown interest in playing a live-action version of Miles Morales. And he was rumored for Black Panther before Chadwick Boseman won the part. It's possible that he could join the MCU somewhere down the line, now that his time working on the set of a Star Wars sequel has come to pass.

Next up, John Boyega shared an image of the gift bestowed upon him by Kathleen Kennedy. She brought out the big guns, literally. Resting in a beautiful wooden box etched with the Resistance logo was the EL-16 blaster that the actor has used throughout this new Star Wars trilogy. That's a pretty amazing gift in itself. While John Boyega may be finished playing Finn on the big screen, it's expected that he'll still be around to voice the character in an animated capacity. And he could return somewhere down the road in a live-action TV show, or perhaps even in another movie. You can check out the images below from John Boyega's Instagram Story.

