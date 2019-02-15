J.J. Abrams has posted his fourth tweet ever to announce that Star Wars 9 has wrapped production. Additionally, the director shared another image from the set, which is always welcome, especially since we still don't have an official title or any footage as of yet. There is a pretty good rumor going around that the title and a teaser have been sent to movie theaters, which has hardcore fans believing that we'll see something sooner rather than later.

Star Wars 9 started production on August 1st, 2018 and J.J. Abrams signed up for Twitter to release the first image from the production. And now, only three tweets and six months later, we have our second photo with the announcement that production has wrapped. The image Abrams shared is of Rey, Finn, and Poe embracing in an area that could very well be Jakku. Abrams had this to say.

"It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I'm forever indebted to you all."

John Boyega followed suit by posting the same photo on social media. However, Boyega seemingly hints that a title and teaser will be released in the near future, which is obviously exciting. The young actor also took time to personally thank J.J. Abrams for the Star Wars experience. You can read what he said below.

"That's a wrap on Star Wars episode 9 and the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn't be more thankful for. What a process! It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. I personally want to thank J.J. Abrams for giving me a chance to make my dreams come true. To our supporters... See you SOON! May the force be with you."

The Star Wars 9 production wrap news started to spread earlier this morning, before J.J. Abrams and John Boyega made the official announcements. Adam Driver's makeup artist Amy Byrne confirmed that she and the Kylo Ren actor are finished. Her post has since been deleted. Hair and makeup artist Flora Moody also celebrated the last day of production on social media, which is still up as of this writing as an Instagram story.

It seems that J.J. Abrams wanted to be the one to officially announce that production on Star Wars 9 had wrapped. Now that he has posted a grand total of four tweets, Star Wars fans are more than likely hoping that his fifth tweet will be a title announcement with some teaser footage. Hopefully that fifth tweet follows the cryptic message from John Boyega and is posted soon. Whatever the case may be, there's a lot to look forward to now that production has officially wrapped on one of the most anticipated movies of all time. You can check out the new Star Wars 9 photograph below, thanks to J.J. Abrams' Twitter account.

