Is Star Wars 9 bringing the Resistance back to Yavin IV? Earlier this week it was revealed that Star Wars 9 will do some set building and filming at the Cardington Airship Sheds in Bedfordshire, England. The location was used by the Royal Air Force back in the early 1900s to build large aircraft and later barrage balloons. Since then, it has been a famous place to film movies including A New Hope, Rogue One, Batman Begins, Inception, and many more. However, the most important ones here are obviously A New Hope and Rogue One, which is where the Yavin IV scenes were shot for both films.

In A New Hope, the Cardington Airship Sheds were used to construct the Massassi outpost, aka Base One, on the planet Yavin IV. The fictional planet is where the Rebel Alliance is hiding out from the Empire and the final battle as well as the destruction of the Death Star takes place in orbit of Yavin IV. Additionally, Rogue One came back to the sheds in 2015 to return to Yavin IV. It's entirely possible that Star Wars 9 will take fans back to where everything started on Yavin IV and perhaps even the Massassi outpost.

Star Wars News Net reports that J.J. Abrams will be bringing the Star Wars 9 production to the Cardington Airship Sheds. English Airship historian and Star Wars fan, Trevor Monk, posted an image of the sheds on Twitter, insinuating that Lucasfilm is returning to the airfields. Monk claims to have heard the news from three different people so far, one of which works at the old base. He explains.

"Hearing episode IX will have parts filmed at Shed 2 at Cardington. Heard from three different people so far. One works there and said he wouldn't say - but clued me well, the others are contacts separate from the first person saying the same. Nothing physical yet to show."

J.J. Abrams and crew might be building another massive set at the sheds that doesn't have anything to do with Yavin IV. As previously noted, many large-scale productions have built sets and filmed there in the past. However, it is the last installment in the new trilogy, so going back to Yavin IV in Star Wars 9 could be a cool tip of the hat to the original trilogy. In addition, there is the Poe Dameron connection. Yavin is his home planet and is the spot where his parents planted a Force-sensitive tree that was given to them by Luke Skywalker. Since the Resistance needs a new home base, Yavin IV would certainly make a good place to set up. Production is set to begin later this month, so we should be able to figure relatively quickly if they're building Yavin IV and the Massassi outpost again since the area is so big and wide open.

Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams are keeping their mouths shut when it comes to anything having to do with Star Wars 9, which is still untitled as of this writing. It's likely that we will get the title and brief synopsis before the end of the year, but for now, it's going to be a lot of set photos from Pinewood and the Cardington Airship Sheds, both of which are located in England. Mark Hamill was recently asked about his return for the final film in the trilogy, but he claimed that he didn't have any information pertaining to the sequel or his involvement, but noted that he'd "let everybody know" when he finds out. You can head over to Star Wars News Net for more information about Star Wars 9 returning to Yavin IV.