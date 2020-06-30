Mark Hamill went from unknown actor to Sci-fi movie icon with the release of George Lucas's original Star Wars trilogy, where he played the role of a young hero Luke Skywalker. Hamill has always shown great dedication to the character of Luke, so much so that he recently revealed during an episode of the Russo Brothers' Pizza Film School series how much he regrets the fact that Luke's original introduction scene in A New Hope was cut, which prevented audiences from witnessing some crucial character-building moments.

"There are a couple of things that are good for the character [in the cut scene]. No. 1, he is ridiculed roundly by his peers. So he's not particularly cool or popular. Koo Stark is the only other female actor in the movie ... and she calls me 'Wormie.' So I am not popular, and then I bump into Biggs Darklighter, played by Garrick Hagon, and I go 'Wow!' You can see we're good friends. He's dressed in an Imperial uniform and I'm going, 'Wow! That's so great! I can't wait until I can get off the dump of a planet and join with you.' And he takes me outside and says, 'Luke, as soon as I get the chance, I am going to jump ship and join the Rebels.'"

"The only reason that is interesting to me is that Luke has no political persuasion. He thinks it's great he is in the Empire! Luke wants to be in the Empire if it will get him off the farm! So he is completely pure in that he is not politically motivated in any way, shape, or form."

The Star Wars scene in question was cut due to pacing issues but is available on Disney+ as one of the extras from the classic film. It involves Luke looking up from the moisture farm on his home planet to see a battle raging in the skies as the forces of Darth Vade attempt to capture Princess Leia. Luke then goes to Tosche Station. This introduction would have also explained a scene later in the film where Luke does not use his ship's targeting system during the attempt to destroy the death star.

"In the final assault on the Death Star, we're getting picked off left and right ... but the thing that motivates me to turn off the targeting device, and rely completely on the Force, is the death of Biggs Darklighter. It was later that they decided to dub in Obi Wan's voice saying. 'Luke, use the Force' and that's when he decides."

The fact that Mark Hamill still feels so passionately about a movie that came out decades ago is why Star Wars fans still view him as the main lynchpin of the franchise, even after Hamill himself has declared he will not be returning to the series. Fortunately, despite some important character moments for Luke being cut from his original movie, the character has gone on to be regarded as one of the greatest movie icons of all time. This comes from FanthaTracks.