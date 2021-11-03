There are multiple Star Wars television shows in the works. One of, if not the most mysterious project is Star Wars: The Acolyte. People now that it is set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, the first of the prequels. However, discussions have been made that The Acolyte will be the end of a different era, which is known as The High Republic. Recently, rumored plot details were released, which could be an indicator of important moments, as well as a potential working title.

A report from Illuminerdi reads, "The Acolyte will (as theorized) examine a key pivot point from the Star Wars canon: how the age of prosperity that was The High Republic fell into the shadow of the dark side again." A major reason for the "age of prosperity" was the fact that the Sith, the archenemies of the Jedi, were destroyed at this point in the Star Wars timeline. The Jedi had vanquished their foes in combat, leading to the light side of the Force being extremely powerful. The Sith return to power since Darth Sideous aka The Emperor, was plotting the Jedi's demise by the start of the prequels. However, the ways how and when the Sith first started to come back is unknown. This is something the new series could explain.

The working title for The Acolyte is reportedly The Paradox. Possible reasons for the name have not been unveiled, which might cause fans to speculate. The unofficial name for the show's main protagonist is Aura. 'Aura' could be a code for a different name. Given The Acolyte's unexplored time period, the name may not be highly revealing.

While some might be concerned that the show will be too focused on canonical history, it will apparently have self-contained elements. One of the writers for Star Wars: The High Republic's books and comics, named Cavan Scott, explained how The Acolyte will be a standalone story.

In an interview with the Comicbook Nation Podcast, Scott said, "What happened was people were getting excited about the High Republic as we were creating it, which was great to see, and there have been all these other plans as well but the great thing that Star Wars is so good at is taking the 'Things been worked on over here. This thing's been worked over on here, so let's bring it together... the High Republic as an era goes on for an awfully long time, because, you know, it's that period of time before the fall of the Jedi. And so, it's been really exciting to sort of see other threads of Star Wars coming in as they've been developed as well and, and see us all working together to get to that for those final points. But yeah, it's going be exciting isn't it?"

Production for The Acolyte will begin in 2022. As of the writing of this article, the Disney+ release date is not currently known. With the production start date, it is likely that the show will come out sometime in 2023 or 2024. In the meantime, fans can look forward to The Book of Boba Fett, which arrives this December.