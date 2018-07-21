Darth Vader was always supposed to be a scary character. And when he first hit the big screen in 1977, he sent shockwaves through the hearts of fan who'd never seen anything quite like this Sith Lord. Over the years, the character has been softened by the prequels and other Star Wars outlets. Rogue One helped bring some of the genuine terror back. Now, the dark granddaddy of all modern day villains is getting his own horror comic. And he's ready to scary you all over again.

The comic series is called Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader's Castle. And it's coming from those fine publishers of all things rad IDW. They have released an official PR for the new Vader's Castle comic book. And it sounds like one of the cooler Star Wars titles to come along in quite some time. Here's what IDW has to say about their upcoming release.

"IDW Publishing invites readers of all ages to explore the creepiest corners of the Star Wars universe in Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader's Castle, a thrilling five-part comic book event with new issues hitting stands every Wednesday in October. Fan-favorites Cavan Scott and Derek Charm team up with an incredible roster of guest artists for this special miniseries, just in time for Halloween."

Writer Cavan Scott was on hand to offer fans more insight into what they can expect to read inside the terrifying pages of Tales from Vader's Castle.

"I've always loved scary stories, and where better to tell them than the lair of Darth Vader himself?. Being asked to write any Star Wars character is a joy, but tackling the Dark Lord of the Sith? That's a childhood dream... or should I say, a nightmare! Vader terrified me growing up, and I can't wait to add to the legacy of Star Wars' villain, providing frightening new scares for the next generation."

The weekly series features beloved characters from throughout the galaxy, including Rebels stars Hera, Kanan, and Chopper; Obi-Wan Kenobi and Count Dooku; Han Solo and Chewbacca; and the Ewoks! What frights and scares await them in Darth Vader's castle?

Artist Derek Charm had this to say about the work he's doing on this latest Star Wars title, which isn't quite like any other book to come before it.

"Since this is a spookier story about these characters stranded on this nightmarish planet, it's been fun really pushing the horror aspect in the art. The shadows are heavier, the colors are harsher, and everything has this apocalyptic vibe... like things may not work out for our heroes!"

Says Michael Siglain, Creative Director of Publishing for Lucasfilm.

""We're thrilled to welcome the creepy Cavan Scott, the frightening Francesco Francavilla, and an array of eerie artists into the creepiest corners of the Star Wars universe for Tales from Vader's Castle. There's no better way to celebrate Halloween than with these spooky stories from a galaxy far, far away."

Eisner Award-winning artist Francesco Francavilla provides cover artwork for each Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader's Castle issue, while different renowned creators (Kelley Jones, Chris Fenoglio, Corin Howell, Robert Hack, and Charles Paul Wilson III) lend their distinctive styles to spooky tales over the course of the five weeks. For information on how to secure copies of the Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader's Castle comic book series, please contact your local comic shop or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.