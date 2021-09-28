Diego Luna has recently confirmed that Andor has officially wrapped filming. During an exclusive interview, the actor spoke about the upcoming Rouge One prequel series, while promoting the return of his Amazon Prime Video series Pan Y Circo. While being careful on revealing certain details of Star Wars: Andor, Diego Luna was definitely open to some of the questions when asked about the upcoming series. He also did reflect on the challenges of shooting the series during the pandemic.

"You'll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this project like no other because I can't spoil the ending if you've seen Stars Wars: Rogue One already. No matter what I say, I can't ruin the ending. To be honest, it's been such a blessing to do this job and to do it under these circumstances. I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn't be more proud of and admire more."

"It's a hard-core moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky. We're done with the shooting now and getting it ready for audiences to see it. While I can't say much, what I can tell you is that the experience was literally a transformation for me. It's something that I really wanted to do and that I thought I was not going to be able to do. I'm more than happy."

One of those familiar faces already confirmed to be returning from Rogue One is Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrear. The news first came not from Forest Whitaker himself, but from his now co-star Stellan Skarsgård who said during an interview with a Swedish radio station that he got to film a scene alongside Whitaker. It has also been revealed that Alan Tudyk will return to play K-2SO in the upcoming series. Unfortunately in January 2021, Alan Tudyk did clarify that although he is in fact returning as the beloved K-2SO, Star Wars fans won't see him make his initial appearance in the series until the later episodes.

Star Wars: Andor is an upcoming American television series created by Tony Gilroy. The series will serve as a prequel to Rogue One, which was released in 2016. Star Wars: Andor will follow the character Cassian Andor, taking place five years before the events of the original film. While Diego Luna is reprising his Rouge One character, he is also serving as an executive producer for the prequel series. Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly are also set to star in the upcoming series.

Lucasfilm had initially announced the new Star Wars series that will be focused on Andor back in November 2018. Diego Luna was already attached with Stephen Schiff hired as the showrunner. Stephen Schiff was then later replaced by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy as creator and showrunner in April 2020. Filming for Star Wars: Andor began at the end of November 2020, with Tony Gilroy unable to direct as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming took place mostly at Pinewood Studios, London, and on location around England and Scotland.

Although there still isn't an official release date as of yet, Star Wars: Andor is expected to debut sometime in early 2022. The series was originally expected to debut in 2021, before production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first season will consist a total of 12 episodes, and will premiere on Disney+. With some "familiar faces" expected to make an appearance, who do you hope to see return in Star Wars: Andor?