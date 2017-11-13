The original Star Wars Battlefront game is polarizing to say the least. The game remains to be a popular multiplayer destination, but the lack of a campaign and awkward controls left a lot to be desired. The upcoming release of Star Wars Battlefront 2 should be exciting, as it has fixed the complaints of the past, but that isn't the case at all. In fact, fans of the Star Wars Battlefront series are outraged that major characters are unavailable to play from the start of the newest game in the series. The first-person shooter Star Wars game costs $60, and is scheduled to launch on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, but is already available for fans that preordered deluxe editions.

The outrage started when the BETA version of the game was released and gamers started to realize that you can end up paying a lot of real-world money to advance quicker than other players, therefore making the game unfair for people who were not willing to fork over the extra cash for the DLC. Now, fans of Star Wars Battlefront 2 are angry because somebody on Reddit figured out the math of how long it would take to earn the 60,000 credits to start using beloved characters like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. As it stands now, players will have to dedicate nearly 40 hours of gaming to begin to unlock the characters.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 developers EA have responded to the backlash by saying that they're trying to make a game that is rewarding for people who are willing to put in the time. The statement reads.

"The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes. As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we're looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we'll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay. We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on Reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets. Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can."

The statement has gone on to become one of the most hated comments in Reddit history, with fans going on to bash EA. It looks as if EA would have been better off just staying silent instead of explaining things in a logical, concise way. One Redditor said, "The problem isn't that the heroes are locked, it's that you can skip the wait by throwing more money at it, making the wait not for accomplishments, but to entice people to pay for it."

The other aspect that fans have taken issue with are the Loot Boxes. The hate for the Loot Boxes has gotten to the ridiculous point where on of the developers claims that he has received 7 death threats. Loot Boxes reward players with Star Cards, perks that can be equipped for the various in-game classes, along with scrap to craft Star Cards. EA implemented a gate system in Star Wars Battlefront 2 that prevents players from equipping the most powerful cards from the start. However, purchasing $100 dollars-worth of Loot Boxes gives players the ability to equip level 1 cards that grant statistical advantages right from the start, like stronger abilities or faster ability cooldowns or better resistance to damage. DLC for many games has come under fire lately, but there's no competing with Star Wars fans when they get angry.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be available for everybody starting November 17th. By then hardcore gamers will probably have already figured out how to mod the game to anger even more fans. Regardless of the DLC situation, the game will still move units and might even be fun if you can get past all of the negativity surrounding the DLC functions and lack of playable characters right off the bat. Check out the negativity over Star Wars Battlefront 2 via Reddit.