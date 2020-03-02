Ever wondered what it might be like to see Baby Yoda as a killing machine? Those who have a copy of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 can experience that for themselves, as someone has created a mode that puts the fan-favorite character from The Mandalorian in the middle of the action. This mod was first teased last month but now it has finally been released, making Baby Yoda a playable character within the game, albeit unofficially.

The Baby Yoda tweak to the game comes from someone who goes by the name Nanobuds online. They initially teased the mod with an image on Reddit, as well as some video that got the attention of fans. Now, Nanobuds has released the mod for anyone to download. Unfortunately, this is strictly going to be something that PC users can benefit from. Nanobuds has this to say about the mod on the download page.

"I started this as a joke mod but it ended up being pretty cool. He looks wacky on the frontend. There is nothing I can do about this. I cant change the animations to make BB8's arm or wire go away. Everything is fine in-game though. Includes UI and SFX. Should be online safe."

BB-8 was added as a recent addition in an update to Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Nanobuds has simply used some code to replace BB-8 with Baby Yoda in the game. Since they are roughly the same size within the game, it works out quite well, as The Child is floating around in his little pod. It looks very much like the character Star Wars fans came to know and love on The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 was released in November 2017 as the second major video game release from Lucasfilm following the Disney merger in 2012. It improved upon its predecessor in some ways, such as with a single-player campaign, but the game also faced a great deal of controversy in the early months with its loot box system. A recent update was released that included some original trilogy content, as well as a playable Ewok character. While this Baby Yoda mod isn't officially licensed, one has to imagine the world of The Mandalorian will be making its way to the video game side of things sooner rather than later.

The Mandalorian, which launched on Disney+ last November, proved to be a massive hit, in no small part thanks to Baby Yoda, who was kept secret until the show's premiere. Luckily, Disney gave the green light to season 2 before season 1 aired, which means we won't have to wait too long to see Mando and Baby Yoda back in action. The show will return in October, but no specific release date has been revealed as of yet. Those who are interested in checking this out for themselves can head on over to Nexus Mods.