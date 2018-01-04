If you're one of the Star Wars fans playing Star Wars Battlefront 2, odds are, one of your favorite things to do is play as Kylo Ren and do some serious harm to your enemies. He's appropriately powerful in the game and looks quite stylish while wielding his lightsaber in battle. But if all that style and brooding attitude just isn't your thing, maybe you'd enjoy playing as Matt the Radar Technician instead? A new Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod allows players to do exactly that.

The mod for Star Wars Battlefront 2 transforms Kylo Ren into Matt the Radar Technician from the famous SNL sketch that spoofs Undercover Boss. In the sketch, Adam Driver suits up as a lowly grunt within the ranks of the First Order, sporting goofy glasses, blonde hair and an orange vest. This new mod gives the character of Kylo Ren, but with the look of Matt. It's a ridiculous match made in heaven.

If you think this sounds as silly as it is awesome, you're not wrong. The mod can be seen in action, via a video posted by the folks at Star Wars HQ. Though, they note that the mod is currently only available on PC.

"Matt The Radar Technician (aka Kylo Ren from Saturday Night Live's SNL Skit Undercover Boss) invades Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2017) to mop up Starkiller Base with his fire lightsaber! New gameplay is on PC with the PC mods installed (not available on PS4 or Xbox One at this time)."

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the biggest Star Wars video game to be released since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. Unfortunately, the game has been the subject of a lot of controversy since its release, primarily due to the terrible power-up system that utilizes loot boxes. Though, the game did make serious improvements, like including a single-player campaign that is actually part of the official Star Wars canon. This Matt the Radar Technician mod may not be official, but it makes Battlefront 2 very fun, even if you're one of the players who's still a little disappointed with the game overall.

Unfortunately, this mod isn't available for Xbox or Playstation players at the moment, who represent a pretty large majority of those who play the game, but someone will likely find a way to port the mod over at some point. Be sure to check out Matt the Radar Technician in action in Star Wars Battlefront 2 in the video, courtesy of the Star Wars HQ YouTube channel, for yourself below. And if you want to get the mods for yourself, there are download links provided in the video's description. Also, if you want a little refresher, you can check out the original SNL sketch for yourself below as well.