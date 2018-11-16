One of the coolest old stories about Star Wars has just been confirmed by Mark Hamill. Boba Fett, over the years, has become a tremendously popular character, despite the fact that the bounty hunter has only been featured on screen for several minutes total between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi ahead of his unceremonious death (?), falling Looney Tunes style into the Sarlacc Pit. But what if Boba Fett had been something more? Like, Luke's mom for instance. That's exactly what Hamill pitched years ago.

This is a story that has existed only in rumor for years now. As it goes, Mark Hamill was gunning for a big twist in the time between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi capable of rivaling the reveal that Darth Vader was Luke's father. Hamill's idea? Reveal Boba Fett as a double agent that was none other than his mom. This theory recently came up on Twitter via the folks behind the show, Tatooine Suns: A Star Wars Podcast. Hamill was kind enough to reply. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I once suggested it to George as the only way we could top Vader being my father. I envisioned her as a double-agent working clandestinely for the Rebels. Spoiler Alert: He didn't like my idea."

Undoubtedly, this would have changed the course of Star Wars forever. That's not an exaggeration by any stretch. Not only would it forever alter the mystique surrounding Boba Fett, but it would have altered the eventual course of the franchise. As we know, George Lucas eventually went on to make the prequel trilogy, which largely centered on the story of Anakin Skywalker and his relationship to Padme Amidala, the woman that would become the mother of both Luke Skywalker and Leia, who died while giving birth at the end of Revenge of the Sith.

Had George Lucas taken Mark Hamill up on this idea, it would have changed not only the story of Return of the Jedi, but the story that would eventually be told in the prequels. Not only that, but Attack of the Clones explores the origins of Boba Fett, via his father Jango Fett. What we learn is that Boba was an unaltered clone of his father who went on to take up his mantle after Mace Windu chopped Jango's head off. If Boba Fett was discovered to be Luke's mother, that whole plot point would probably have to disappear as well.

None of this is to say that Return of the Jedi would have been better off with such a plot twist, but it's interesting to think about the wide-ranging impact such a reveal would have had. And it's also nice to finally have Mark Hamill confirm this himself. At this point, fans of Boba Fett have to take what they can get, since Lucasfilm has scrapped the planned Boba Fett standalone movie. Maybe if we're lucky he'll show up in The Mandalorian. It just won't be Luke's mom under the helmet. Be sure to check out the exchange from Mark Hamill's Twitter below.