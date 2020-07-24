A galaxy far, far away is expanding as Lucasfilm revealed some new Star Wars books during [email protected] The Lucasfilm Publishing panel assembled a group of authors who are handling stories within the franchise that will be coming out over the next year or so. In addition to the new reveals, some additional details about The High Republic, the huge initiative that is set to launch next year, were revealed as well.

First up, several new books were announced during the COmic-Con-At-Home panel. The Lightsaber Collection will offer readers a wide-ranging look at the evolution of the Jedi's weapon of choice. It features highly-detailed illustrations of some of the most iconic and influential lightsabers throughout Star Wars, as well as new portraits of each lightsaber wielder. We also got word of a new comic book from IDW, Shadows of Vader's Castle, that will bring the action back to Mustafar. Several versions of the cover art from the book were released as well. Written by Cavan Scott with covers by Francesco Francavilla and Derek Charm, the book is set to arrive in October.

While few details were made available, it was additionally announced that IDW's Star Wars: Adventures comic will be getting a relaunch. The reboot of the series will feature stories in new eras from new creators. Lucasfilm also announced The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge from Amy Ratcliffe. It will offer a look into the creation of the theme park expansion that opened at Disneyland and Disney World last year.

One of the most important bits of the panel focused on author Justina Ireland, who is writing A Test of Courage. This is one of the first novels in The High Republic line, which was announced earlier this year as a massive, multi-publisher initiative that will take place hundreds of years before the prequel trilogy. As it turns out, the book will have a big connection to the Star Wars canon.

"If fans are familiar with Sana Starros. We know she's the best scoundrel to ever have scoundreled, she has no shame, she's out there to get what she needs to get, and she's kinda ruthless. She's literally my favorite. But The High Republic takes place many hundreds of years earlier before she exists, and so who we're going to meet instead of Sina is her great, great, many-times-great ancestor, there won't be a direct relation there because genetics are murky in the Star Wars galaxy."

Sana Starros was introduced in 2015's Star Wars comic. She claimed to be married to Han Solo and became a fan-favorite character to many who read the series. {A Test of Courage{ will center on Avon Starros, who will be one of the co-leads of Ireland's book. Speaking further, Ireland revealed a bit about the character.

"Avon is a 12-year-old girl, she has been sent to the edge of the galaxy by her mother who's a republic senator because she's just trouble. She is a scientist and the only things she wants to know are the answers to the questions that drive her. So, 'How does the Force work, from a scientific perspective?' That might be something a scientist would want to know. 'What happens if you take a khyber crystal out of a lightsaber, what does that look like?'"

Other books discussed were an in-canon book titled Star Wars: Myths & Fables, which arrives later this year, as well as A Jedi, You Will Be aimed at younger readers, the new Darth Vader comic from Marvel, The Empire Strikes Back edition of From a Certain Point of View, The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Day, Poe Dameron: Free Fall and the new Doctor Aphra comic. Plus, Timothy Zahn touched on Thrawn Ascendancy (Book I: Chaos Rising), which debuts in the fall. You can check out the full Lucasfilm Publishing panel in the YouTube link. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.