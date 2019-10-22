Fans who have ever dreamed of designing a Star Wars droid will finally get their chance in the "Build My Droid" Contest, an initiative launched by Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST on the heels of the Star Wars 9 Final Trailer to inspire the next generation of heroes and innovators in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and creative arts.

The global robotics community FIRST has teamed up with Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Force for Change to give fans and artists ages 16 and up a chance to design a droid that will be included in a future story set in the Star Wars galaxy. The competition kicks off in the lead up to the highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker saga The Rise of Skywalker, and the winning designer will be invited to the film's world premiere in December to witness the public debut of their droid design on the red carpet.

Says Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

"The ingenuity and creativity of Star Wars fans has always amazed me. When FIRST teamed up with Force for Change, we saw a great opportunity to both highlight their incredible talent and reaffirm the importance of STEM programs. I can't wait to see what designs they come up with."

A panel of judges for the contest will include Star Wars Creature and Special Make-up Effects Supervisor Neal Scanlan, Lucasfilm Vice President, Creative Producer John Swartz, Lucasfilm Senior Creative Executive Pablo Hidalgo, celebrity Star Wars fan and STEM advocate Mayim Bialik, and Dean Kamen, FIRST founder and inventor of the LUKE Arm - a revolutionary prosthesis.

The contest launches October 22nd, 2019, and contestants must submit their droid design in the form of a sketch, drawing, or painting at starwars.com/ by November 13, 2019. Eligible countries include United States and Canada, excluding Quebec, Great Britain (England, Scotland, Wales Only), France, Spain, Belgium, Japan and Mexico.

FIRST inspires innovation and leadership through engaging, hands-on robotics challenges developed to ignite curiosity and passion in students in grade K-12. The support of FIRST is part of The Walt Disney Company's commitment to provide inspiration and opportunity to the next generation of innovators. The 2020 FIRST RISE season is powered by Star Wars: Force for Change. Registration is open for all FIRST programs. Learn more at firstinspires.org/firstrise.

Star Wars: Force for Change aims to create transformation and change in the lives of kids by helping to bridge the STEM skills gap, utilizing the fun and intrigue of Star Wars storytelling to inspire innovation, help build confidence and ignite curiosity. In doing so, Star Wars: Force for Change hopes to embolden and motivate the next generation of heroes and innovators, while also empowering the Star Wars fan community to use their fandom for good.