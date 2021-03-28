Anthony Daniels has been playing C-3PO in a galaxy far, far away for four and a half decades. The actor, who is synonymous with the Star Wars franchise, recently took a moment to social media to commemorate 45 years of playing the iconic droid. In a recent post on Instagram, Daniels had this to say.

"Page 28, exactly 45 years ago, C-3PO spoke for the first time. Something about moisture vaporators. I know. I was there."

The post also features a picture of Anthony Daniels on his couch, a smile on his face, with a script in his hand. This isn't the 45th anniversary of Star Wars being released in theaters, it should be made clear. That was May of 1977. This is evidently the anniversary of the first time Daniels recited his lines as C-3PO on set while the sci-fi classic was being filmed, under the direction of George Lucas. But that fateful day set him on a journey that would go on to define his career, as this would become the role he is almost exclusively known for.

Since that day all those years ago, Anthony Daniels has reprised the role many times. Often alongside his faithful droid companion R2-D2. Daniels returned for both sequels in the original trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Daniels also came back for the prequels, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The Disney era of Lucasfilm has also been full of C-3PO too. The character appeared in 2015's The Force Awakens, which successfully reintroduced the franchise to the masses, as well as The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker. And, albeit briefly, Rogue One. C-3PO did not appear in Solo, though Daniels did play the role of Tak in that movie.

It seems Anthony Daniels has no intention of slowing down. The 75-year-old actor has stated that he is never going to retire from Star Wars. He went so far as to say that they will have to "throw me out the door." So we can expect to see more C-3PO in the future, assuming Lucasfilm will have him. And it seems like a safe bet that they will. The question is, where and when? Luckily, Lucasfilm has more than a few projects coming down the pipeline that will offer ample opportunity for the actor to return.

For one, there are quite a few shows in the works for Disney+, including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Acolyte. There are also several The Mandalorian spin-offs, such as The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. Given the timeline, there are several places that C-3PO could pop up. Lucasfilm has also announced A Droid Story, an original movie that is in the works for the streaming service. It is believed that Daniels will return for that project. Not to mention any video games or animated projects that might pop up. You can check out the post for yourself from Anthony Daniels' Instagram.