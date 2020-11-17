We haven't seen, or at least heard, the last of Anthony Daniels as C-3PO. The actor has been playing the part since Star Wars made its debut within the pop culture landscape back in 1977. The expert in human/cyborg relations has been a staple of the franchise ever since. And Daniels has no intention of retiring. Not now, not ever.

Even though The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the sequel trilogy last year, there is still plenty of Star Wars going on. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is about to drop on Disney+, which will once again have Anthony Daniels voicing the iconic droid. It is also expected that Daniels will reprise the role in the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game set to arrive next year. When asked recently in an interview about retiring the role of C-3PO, Daniels had this to say.

"No, I'm never going to retire. They're going to have to throw me out the door...Life is not over, the films may be taking a back seat for 3PO, for a very very long time, I would think. But there's all sorts of other media, particularly now with digital formats, that I'm so happy, and grateful and proud to be part of."

While it is true that Disney is taking a lengthy break with the franchise on the big screen, there is a ton of Star Wars content coming down the pipeline. Therefore, there are plenty of opportunities for Lucasfilm to utilize C-3PO. Aside from The Mandalorian, which is in the middle of season 2 and gearing up for season 3, several other live-action shows are in the works for Disney+, such as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the Rogue One prequel. There is also The Clone Wars spin-off, The Bad Batch.

Anthony Daniels has appeared in nearly every live-action Star Wars movie as C-3PO in some capacity. He and R2-D2 made a brief cameo appearance in Rogue One and have been fixtures of every single entry in the Skywalker Saga. The only live-action movie Daniels didn't have a role in was Solo. Apart from that, the actor has also lent his voice to both The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows. There are probably no other performers that can say they are woven into the fabric of Star Wars quite like Daniels.

Whether or not we will see C-3PO in live-action again is another question entirely. There is no indication that he will appear in any of the shows in the works currently. As for another movie, Disney has an untitled mystery Star Wars movie set for release in December 2023, with other entries set to follow in December 2025, and December 2027. Little to nothing is known about any of them, except that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is on board to co-write and direct one. But if there is a place for C-3PO, Anthony Daniels will be happy to take the call. This news comes to us via CinemaBlend.