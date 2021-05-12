Rejoice, force users. Star Wars Celebration will be returning sooner than previously expected. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place last year but, due to health and safety concerns, Disney and Lucasfilm were forced to cancel it. Instead, they opted to return in August 2022 with an in-person convention. Now, they have opted to move the event forward a few months from August to May of next year.

An important update on Star Wars Celebration Anaheim https://t.co/qwcUabm7OBpic.twitter.com/vqfRdjtqz0 — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) May 12, 2021

The announcement was made via the event's official website and social media accounts. When the 2020 Star Wars Celebration was canceled, Lucasfilm announced that it would return August 18 through 22 in Anaheim, California. Instead, fans will be welcomed back to the convention floor in just over a year. An update from the event's official website reads as follows.

"Since its inception in 1999, Star Wars Celebration has focused on bringing fans together to celebrate our shared love of all things Star Wars. As we look ahead to 2022, we are more excited than ever to welcome you back safely to the event. In order to provide the best fan experience possible, and after further consideration with our hotel and venue teams, we have made the decision to adjust the dates for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 from August 18-21 2022, to May 26-29, 2022. These new dates will provide fans with more incredible offerings to enjoy at Star Wars Celebration!"

Those who have already purchased tickets who wish to keep them can do so. They will automatically be transferred to the new dates. However, those who wish to request a refund, for any reason, can do so as well. Per the organizers, ticket holders will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to submit a refund request. For those who choose to go that route, refund requests must be submitted before June 11, 2021.

Health and safety concerns ravaged the convention circuit last year, as it did with virtually all large gatherings of any kind. San Diego Comic-Con was forced to do a virtual event and near-countless major events, such as SXSW, were canceled. The fact that Star Wars Celebration is not only returning, but coming back months earlier than planned, is a sign that things are improving. The organizers do, however, make it clear that safety is the top priority.

"The safety and wellbeing of all Celebration attendees will remain our number one priority over the coming year as we prepare for a safe return to Star Wars Celebration"

As for what fans can expect? Disney and Lucasfilm have a ton of Star Wars projects coming down the pipeline over the next few years. On the TV side, we have The Mandalorian season 3, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, Lando, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Acolyte. In terms of movies, we have Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron and Taiki Waititi's mystery movie. This to say, there will be plenty of projects for the studio to hype up at next year's event. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.