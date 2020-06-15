Star Wars Celebration is officially canceled this year. This is the first time in the event's history that it has ever had to be canceled. The event was originally scheduled from August 27th-30th, but is now pushed back to August 18th-21th, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. San Diego Comic-Con canceled their event for the first time in 50 years and many believed that Disney was going to be able to pull off their Star Wars event, especially with Disneyland, which is right across the street from the Anaheim Convention Center, planning to open up next month.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration 2020. While this news is disappointing, we’re happy to announce #StarWarsCelebration will return to Anaheim in 2022. Full statement with ticket transfers/refunds info at https://t.co/o2ObVULVVFpic.twitter.com/CnRWHZhuDq — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) June 15, 2020

Fans are probably not going to be happy about Star Wars Celebration canceling. For many, travel arrangements have already been made and paid for. Disney released a statement with their reasoning, noting, "At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority." The statement continues, "in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020."

At the moment, Star Wars fans who already purchased tickets can either have them transferred to the 2022 Celebration, get a full refund, or have the money applied to merchandise. For those who purchased exclusive Star Wars Celebration merchandise online, the packages will still arrive via mail. If attendees decide to transfer their current tickets to the 2022 date, Disney is offering up a limited edition and exclusive Stormtrooper enamel pin. The hotels booked through the official Celebration website will all automatically be canceled.

If attendees would like the credit or refund, the official Star Wars Celebration website will open requests starting on June 22nd. Attendees will have until August 26th to make their choice before losing out on their money, so if you know anyone who is in this boat, pass that information on to them. As of this writing, Disneyland is still on schedule to reopen up on July 17th, though it's going to be a tough ticket to obtain due to the limited capacity. With that being said, it's possible that some attendees may choose to go to the Magic Kingdom with their travel arrangements.

More and more cities and states have started to try and get back to normal over the past several weeks, but the number of cases is not going down. The numbers are still on the rise, particularly in areas that opened up earlier than others. Regardless, this had to have been a tough call for Disney to make, especially since Star Wars Celebration brings so much to the local economy, even though it's only for a few days. You can head over to the official Star Wars Celebration website to get all of the information in regard to the cancellation.