Have you ever wanted a 1:1 scale bust of Chewbacca's head from The Empire Strikes Back? If you said yes, you're in luck because they are on sale at this year's Star Wars Celebration in Chicago along with several other offerings from Regal Robot. The items range anywhere from the aforementioned Wookiee head to a Space Slug Desk Organizer, which is also for sale at the annual event. Some of this stuff is limited edition, so you might not want to sleep on these items.

The Chewbacca bust is on sale for $2,499. That may seem like a lot of money, and it is for some, but the amount of detail Regal Robot put into it is pretty amazing. The Chewie bust was made with "access to an original production-made face skin and teeth castings, along with hands-on examination of the original costume, mask, and hair used in the original trilogy films." Even the hair and eyeballs look completely legit. Plus, the display stand was signed by original Chewie, Peter Mayhew. It really is a work of art and is limited to 50 pieces.

Next up is the ultimate place to relax and rule the office or living room based on Emperor Palpatine's chair from Return of the Jedi. However, there are some changes to make sure you can relax like royalty. The chair includes adjustable height, wheels, and a rocking base, and it looks just like the movie. It features "two-tone faux leather in black and rich purple to reflect the colors of the original prop throne." This Star Wars item is slightly less expensive and a lot easier to justify to family members than the Chewbacca bust at just $1,299.

The Space Slug Desk Organizer is up next and looks like it will bring any desk together. It was created "using a detailed scan of the original prop exogorth puppet used in the film." It "comes as shown with the asteroid and slug, resin Millennium Falcon pencil topper," which really is the cherry on top. This one is on sale for $99.

The Tauntaun Maquette Replica Sculpture Signature Edition is the final piece of the Star Wars stuff currently on sale. It's a 1:1 resin recreation of Phil Tippett's original concept sculpture of The Empire Strikes Back creature and comes with "a metal plaque signed by Tippett and a sculpted, snow-themed display base." This one, like the Chewbacca bust, is limited edition, with only 250 made at $699. As an added bonus, Regal Robot has an exclusive Jabba's Dais Gargoyle Magnet for Star Wars Celebration visitors who come by their booth. The magnet is only $20 and is, by far, the cheapest thing available from the company. You can check out some images of the Star Wars products below.

