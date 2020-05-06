Last year Baby Yoda took the Star Wars world by storm when the character was revealed in The Mandalorian. Now, some new data suggests that The Child might be even more popular than we previously suspected. He has been named the most popular character in the entire franchise, topping the likes of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

Data collected by SEMRush reveals that Baby Yoda averaged more than 4.7 million searches online over the past 12 months, easily surpassing every other character in the Star Wars galaxy. To help illustrate just how popular The Mandalorian, overall, has become, Pedro Pascal's Mando came in at number two with 2.5 million monthly searches. Darth Vader, who is arguably the most iconic villain in cinematic history, came in at number three with 893,250 monthly searches.

Granted, this is just internet search data and it is far too early, and difficult to quantify entirely, if Baby Yoda truly is more popular than Darth Vader. And it also remains to be seen if the character can endure in the pop culture landscape in the same way that Vader has over the years. But it does showcase just how wildly popular the character became following his surprise debut at the end of The Mandalorian's debut episode. Disney and the show's producers felt the need to keep Baby Yoda a secret and, even though it may have cost them some merch sales in the short term, it seems that was ultimately a good decision in the long run.

Yoda, the Jedi master who is a member of the same species as The Child, came in at number four on the list. Kylo Ren, Darth Vader's conflicted grandson, formerly known as Ben Solo, rounded out the top five. Coming in just behind Kylo was Chewbacca, a staple of the franchise since the very beginning and a longtime fan favorite. Anakin Skywalker, the man who goes on to become Darth Vader, once thought to be the Chosen One, landed at number seven. The bounty hunter Boba Fett, who has managed to become a true Star Wars icon with very little screen time, came in at number eight. Rounding at the list at nine and ten respectively were Luke Skywalker and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Jabba the Hutt.

Fans will get to see more of Baby Yoda and Mando later this year when The Mandalorian season 2 arrives on Disney+. The series is currently set to debut in October, but no specific release date has been announced just yet. Be sure to check out the full list of the top ten most popular Star Wars characters below. This news comes to us via Express.

Top 10 Most Popular Star Wars Characters

1. Baby Yoda

2. The Mandalorian

3. Darth Vader

4. Yoda

5. Kylo Ren

6. Chewbacca

7. Anakin Skywalker

8. Boba Fett

9. Luke Skywalker

10. Jabba the Hutt