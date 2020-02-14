A new trailer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 has arrived. Disney+ is bringing the fan-favorite animated Star Wars series back for one more season. The focus of the new footage is placed on Clone Force 99, or the Bad Batch as they're more commonly known. These recruits have yet to be seen in an officially finished episode as of yet, and fans are going to be pretty hyped to see them, along with their special talents. The new streaming platform shared the footage ahead of next week's premiere episode, which just so happens to be titled The Bad Batch.

Clone Force 99 is a clone commando squad led by Clone Sergeant "Hunter." These clones were born with "desirable" genetic mutations that made them superior soldiers. The aforementioned mutations effected their appearance, voices, and also gave them their own unique gifts. Due to their mutations, along with their crazy fighting tactics, and generally unpredictable behavior, they were nicknamed the "Bad Batch" within the Clone Army. The group gained quite the reputation and Star Wars fans have waited a long time to see them in The Clone Wars.

The Clone Wars Season 7 trailer opens with Jedi Master Mace Windu stating, "We have more than a dozen active battlefronts and we are losing nearly everyone." Things are obviously not going well at the moment. It's at this point that Commander Cody enters the frame and suggests taking a squad behind enemy lines for a secret mission. Cody refers Clone Force 99 for this particular mission and we are shown the motley crew of clones. While the Jedi like to work in stealth, the Bad Batch is more into getting the job done with force.

While the Bad Batch is seen taking care of business in the latest look at The Clone Wars, it appears that they have been lured into a trap. Unfortunately, we aren't given any answers pertaining to the rest of the story. But, what we are treated to teases a pretty intense first episode with a lot going on in the action department. Star Wars fans who have been missing The Mandalorian may very well get their fix with the final season of the fan-favorite animated series when it starts up again next week.

Disney+ will air The Clone Wars every Friday, starting next week on February 21st. Fans may be bummed that they won't be able to binge watch the final season in one go, but it worked out very well for The Mandalorian and kept fans discussing the show every week, while anticipating the next episode. This is the complete opposite of how Netflix runs things, which was a gamble for Disney's new streaming platform. However, with the Marvel shows on the way, along with season 2 of The Mandalorian, Disney is going to be a streaming force to be reckoned with. You can check out the new trailer for The Clone Wars above, thanks to the Star Wars YouTube channel.