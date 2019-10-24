A new comic finds Luke Skywalker and Ben Solo fighting the Knights of Ren. The Knights of Ren remain to be one of the biggest mysteries of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. They were first introduced in 2015's The Force Awakens and then they weren't shown at all in The Last Jedi, which was a pretty major disappointment for some fans. After getting a tease of them, fans have wanted to know more about the villainous crew led by Kylo Ren. They will be featured in The Rise of Skywalker, but it's unclear how big of a part they'll have to play when all is said and done. Thankfully, the upcoming Rise of Kylo Ren #2 will shed some light on the Knights of Ren.

Writer Charles Soule has unveiled the cover for his upcoming Rise of Kylo Ren #2 comic book. As he points out, we really are seeing Luke Skywalker and Ben Solo take on the Knights of Ren, which may confuse their origin even more now than it was before. Many Star Wars fans had just assumed that they had been led by Ren the entire time, but that is obviously not the case as evidenced by the new comic. You can read the synopsis below.

"With the new Jedi school in ruins and fellow students hot on his trail for the murder of their master, Ben Solo flees to the only friend he has left in the galaxy... a man named Snoke. But Snoke has plans for Ben... and ideas about the Force that are as dangerous as they are intriguing for the troubled young Jedi. If Ben wishes to be truly free... the answers might lie with the dark side. And with the Knights of Ren! But it won't be the first time he's tangled with the Knights. In the past, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker journeys to the Unknown Regions and brings young Ben along for the mission. Can even Luke Skywalker stand against the fabled Knights of Ren?!"

It's not clear when this battle takes place, but Kylo Ren does appear to be pretty young as he fights off the Knights of Ren with his uncle. However, those things change and we're about to get some more information on how that all went down. It is possible that the Knights of Ren were always part of Snoke's master plan. This is going to be a huge issue when it hits the newsstands.

Charles Soule already warned that Kylo Ren's origin was not going to please all Star Wars fans. This goes without saying since they're a hard group to please when it comes to just about anything. But, just looking at The Rise of Kylo Ren #2 cover is enough to get just about any fan excited to learn more. While we've seen a lot of the Knights of Ren in the promotional material for The Rise of Skywalker, we have yet to figure out what role they'll have in the story.

Perhaps the Knights of Ren can be traced all the way back to the Emperor. While we don't know how everything will unfold in The Rise of Skywalker, we do know that Emperor Palpatine is the main antagonist this time and he may have been all along. J.J. Abrams has some serious explaining to do. You can check out The Rise of Kylo Ren #2 cover below, thanks to Charles Soule's Twitter account. The Rise of Kylo Ren #1 will release on December 18th, while #2 will hit newsstands in January.

