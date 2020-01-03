A lot of Star Wars fans were shocked to see Luke Skywalker's negative attitude shift in The Last Jedi. For some, it's the main point of contention in what Rian Johnson did with the character in the sequel trilogy. Even Mark Hamill himself was skeptical of the way his character acted in the movie. Two years after the fact, fans are still arguing about whether or not Luke would have ever felt so much self-doubt in his Jedi ability. Now, a new Star Wars comic is attempting to add some foreshadowing to that particular element of The Last Jedi.

According to Star Wars #1, Luke Skywalker's first feeling of self-doubt happened after the events of The Empire Strikes Back. He's in a rough spot with a new robotic hand and the thoughts of Darth Vader being his father. In attempt to get some answers and advice about his current situation, Luke reaches out to Master Yoda by using the Force.

However, Luke does not get a reply from Yoda and he gets really upset. He begins to think that the lack of response means that he is no longer wanted as a Jedi. He also begins to question whether or not he should still be a Jedi since Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda must have known this whole time who his real father is. It's a lot to unpack, but this appears to be the first time that Luke has shown his attitude, which would later consume him by the time The Last Jedi hit theaters. It's understandable as to why Luke would feel this way and the movies don't really go into it.

Luke Skywalker's sudden anger in Star Wars #1 scares him as he knows it's not an emotion he should be revealing. Whatever the case may be, the anger and self-doubt is ultimately what consumes him when we see the character in The Last Jedi. In The Rise of Skywalker, he is a Force Ghost and he seems to be in a much better spot than he was in the previous installment. Regardless, a lot of fans are still trying to come to grips with what Rian Johnson chose to do with Luke.

The Last Jedi remains to be divisive, but there are still many Star Wars fans who enjoyed the movie and liked that Rian Johnson tweaked the franchise a bit. Johnson did a lot of things that were unexpected, which was seen as a breath of fresh air by some, even the Luke Skywalker aspect. As for whether or not will see the character's anger show up again in future comics or other pieces of official canon, that is unknown at this time. Star Wars #1 hit newsstands on January 1st, and you can purchase it digitally over at Marvel Comics. The topper image comes from Star Wars Edit Hub on Instagram. Check it out for some cool What-If images from the Star Wars Franchise.