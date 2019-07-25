The latest issue of the main Star Wars comic from Marvel Comics contains a reference to arguably the most controversial moment in Solo: A Star Wars Story. When Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney in 2012, the decision was made to reset the canon, which had become something of a mess over the years. Chewbacca was famously killed when a moon crushed him to death, for example. Now, all of the comics, novels, shows and movies tie together. And this comic makes it clear that a cringy element of Solo is part of the character's history, whether we like it or not.

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for Star Wars #69. The story sees Han and Princess Leia heading out on a mission together. At one point in the issue, Princess Leia is reunited with an old ally by the name of Dar Champion. When Han learns the dashing figure's name, clearly a bit jealous, he asks, "Is his last name really Champion? Or did he just make that up?" That earns a snappy reply from Leia.

"Is your last name really Solo?"

As anyone who has seen director Ron Howard's Solo surely knows, this is in reference to how Han got his name. Early on in the movie, Alden Ehrenreich's Han is making his escape from his troubled homeworld of Corellia. An Imperial asks him his full name. Han reveals he doesn't have a last name and, since he's traveling alone, he's given the name Solo. It was an incredibly on-the-nose moment and one that many fans felt didn't need to be in the movie at all. Was it really important for us to know how this character got his actual name?

The line from the comic is most definitely alluding to the key moment from the movie. That possibly groan-worthy inclusion aside, there are actually quite a few fans of Solo out there. This, despite the fact that the movie was something of a bomb at the box office. While it did gross a respectable $392 million worldwide, that makes it easily the lowest-grossing entry in the history of the franchise. To further complicate matters, the budget was massively inflated to a reported $275 million, since Ron Howard had to reshoot most of the movie after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Unveiled at Comic-Con

So, unfortunately, the movie's legacy is more about killing potential future standalone movies, such as the Boba Fett movie that was said to be in the works with Logan director James Mangold, more than it is about the movie itself. Despite that, there was a pretty sizable online campaign to make Solo 2 happen earlier this year, which was supported by Ron Howard. That's unlikely to happen, but perhaps a Disney+ live-action series isn't out of the question down the line. Be sure to check out the moment in question below. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.