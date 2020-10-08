New Rogue One concept art features a more detailed look at Darth Vader in his Bacta tank. In addition, we are treated to another look at the mysterious Mustafar, which was also featured in the movie. Star Wars fans were shocked to see a glimpse of Anakin Skywalker's injuries in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. However, it wasn't until Revenge of the Sith that everybody learned exactly what went down on Mustafar, and just how bad Anakin's injuries really were.

As it turns out, Rogue One, at least at one time, was considering showing more of Anakin Skywalker's injuries. Star Wars concept artist Christian Alzmann shared a new look at some art that was considered for the movie, which features a more graphic and ambitious tone, along with a different angle from the Bacta tank scene in Rogue One. Alzmann does not go into further detail, but the scene is widely considered to be one of the best in the movie by a lot of Star Wars fans.

Another piece of Rogue One concept art from Christian Alzmann shows an alternate look at the landing pad from Darth Vader's castle. As one would expect, it's dark and it features some lava below. Writer Gary Whitta recently explained why Mustafar was the only location from the movie that did not receive a title card. "The only time they don't use a title card is Mustafar... I think they wanted to preserve the mystery of that location," Whitta said. Curiously, The Rise of Skywalker did not identify Mustafar at the beginning of the movie either.

Mustafar has been present in a lot of Star Wars books and comics over the years, but fans have hoped to see the area explored more on the big screen, or now, even the small screen. The Rogue One Prequel series could go into that area a bit more, but it's really unclear what that show will be tackling at the moment. The same could be seen for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, since there have been whispers of Anakin Showing up there, alongside Ewan McGregor's Jedi master.

Diego Luna's Cassian Andor will be the main focus of the Rogue One Prequel series. Andor will be joined by his sidekick K-2SO, who is once again portrayed by Alan Tudyk. Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Adria Arjona have also been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series. When asked about what Star Wars fans can expect, Luna teased, "10 hours or more to explore these characters and these relationships," while joking about emotional scenes between Andor and K-2SO that are influenced from his telenovela days. "Yes, we will have a telenovela moment... You can cry when I tell you, 'Te extraño K-2.'" Obviously, Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping their lips sealed when it comes to details. You can check out the Rogue One Darth Vader concept art above, thanks to Christian Alzmann's Instagram account.