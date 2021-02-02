The direction that the modern era of Star Wars movies have taken has been divisive, to say the least. The actors who play the leads in the new installments of the franchise have come in for a great deal of public scrutiny. One such actress is Daisy Ridley, whose role as Rey Skywalker was one of the most controversial characters in Star Wars. But the criticism did not prevent Ridley from appreciating her time spent on the series. In an interview with People, Ridley admitted to crying a great deal after wrapping up her work on The Rise of Skywalker.

"When we wrapped [The Rise of Skywalker] I wept all day. I felt like I was going to pop a vein because I was crying so much... Obviously not to say that it was like grieving, but it was grieving something. I'll always have it, and we're all bonded by this incredible thing."

Daisy Ridley first appeared as Rey in 2015's The Force Awakens. It soon became clear that Rey was meant to be the Luke Skywalker of the modern era, a scavenger who was left behind on the planet Jakku when she was a child, who later becomes involved with the Resistance's conflict with the First Order. Rey's inherent proficiency in the use of the force also drew comparisons to Luke.

Unfortunately, not all the comparisons were positive. While many applauded Rey's journey through the Skywalker saga, some complained that the character was too overpowered, and written as a "Mary Sue" type of character.

Still, despite her detractors, Rey has gone down in Star Wars lore as a hero and an inspiration for the rest of the resistance. For her part, when Ridley was asked last year whether she would be interested in coming back to the franchise as Rey for future projects, the actress opined that the end of the journey for her character was so satisfying that she does not see the need to add anything further to her narrative.

"I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]. I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don't know what else she could do that I didn't have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it's sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it's just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting."

Ridley has successfully managed to carve her own path post Star Wars. The actress will next be seen in the sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking. Directed by Doug Liman, Chaos Walking stars Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo. The film arrives in theaters in 2021. This news originated at People.com.