Daisy Ridley is leaving the door open for a potential return to Star Wars someday in the future, even if it probably won't be anytime soon. From The Force Awakens to The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Ridley has played a major role in the Star Wars sequel trilogy by portraying Rey. There are no plans for Ridley to return in the next installment of the franchise from director Taika Waititi or another Star Wars project, but that doesn't mean we'll definitely never see Rey again.

Speaking about her Star Wars future in a recent interview with GameSpot, here's what Daisy Ridley had to say when asked if she could potentially see Rey coming back in the future in some capacity.

"I mean, never say never... I'm always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it's this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there's a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit... In terms of revisiting the character, I think that's a bye-bye for now."

This is notably more optimistic than what Ridley previously said about a potential return to Star Wars in 2020. Speaking with IGN, Ridley said in November that she feels "totally satisfied" with how Rey's story finished and that she had the "perfect ending" for the character. Her recent change of heart comes from Ridley watching the Harry Potter movies and then seeing Rupert Grint's comments that he's open to playing Ron Weasley again in the future. Ridley says she now feels similarly about potentially revisiting Rey.

Ridley's openness to returning to Star Wars isn't shared by all of her co-stars from the sequel trilogy. Last year, John Boyega made it clear that his time in the franchise was over by saying "I've moved on" to a fan on Instagram asking to see Finn return in the next Star Wars movie. When another fan asked if Boyega was just in it for the money, the actor replied, "Nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That's all."

Of course, it's also worth noting that Harrison Ford had long been critical of his Han Solo character, making it a surprise when he reprised the role for The Force Awakens in 2015. The truth is that there's just no telling what might happen in the future or how actors will feel about these kinds of things many years, or even decades, from now. Still, it's probably safe to assume that we won't be seeing Rey or Finn in a Star Wars movie or TV series anytime soon.

As for what's next for Ridley, she can be seen co-starring with Tom Holland in the new movie Chaos Walking which is set to be released in the U.S. on March 5. After recently debunking rumors that she was in consideration to play Spider-Woman in a Marvel movie, Ridley also said she'd love to play that role if it really is available. In any case, we're bound to see plenty of Ridley in other projects moving forward with her Star Wars run behind her. This news comes to us from GameSpot.