Could we be gearing up for more Rey in a galaxy far, far away? That may be the case, if a new rumor floating around is to be believed. Indeed, this rumor suggests that Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, is in negotiations to reprise her role as the character in a future project. Whether or not we see Rey Skywalker in a post-The Rise of Skywalker world, or something else entirely, remains wholly unclear for the time being.

Again, for the time being, we must caution that this is merely a rumor and should be regarded as such. Until Daisy Ridley and/or Lucasfilm weigh in officially, it should not be taken as anything more. That being said, a new report claims that the actress is in talks with Disney and Lucasfilm for an unnamed Star Wars project. No further details were provided, which muddies up the waters a bit. There is no telling how advanced these alleged negotiations are, nor is there any indication as to whether this is for a movie or one of the many TV projects Lucasfilm has in development. Not to mention that this could absolutely be for a video game or something else altogether.

That having been said, the Star Wars franchise is expanding and there would, in theory, be ample opportunity to bring Rey back into the fold. For example, Rian Johnson, who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, still is said to be developing an original trilogy. Though, to be fair, official updates on that front have been few and far between. Director Patty Jenkins is also working on Rogue Squadron, which is set to arrive in December 2023. And there's the matter of director Taika Waititi's mystery Star Wars movie. Disney+ also has the animated A Droids Tale on the way. Any one of these could, in theory, have a place for Rey.

On the TV side, plenty is coming down the pipeline. Aside from The Mandalorian season 3, The Book of Boba Fett is debuting on Disney+ in December. We've also got Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, an untitled event series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Lando and The Acolyte on the way. Be that as it may, the timelines in many of these shows would seemingly negate the possibility of a Rey appearance, as many of them take place long before the events of The Force Awakens.

The main point is, Star Wars is going to be more prevalent than it's perhaps ever been. Disney and Lucasfilm may be done with the Skywalker Saga following 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but that doesn't mean they have to be done with those characters. And Daisy Ridley, for her part, has said "never say never" to returning. We'll have to wait and see if anything comes of the rumors. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further information comes to light. This news comes to us via Giant Freakin Robot.