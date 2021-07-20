Hasbro recently unveiled the newest member of their Star Wars: The Black Series action figure line, and it is none other than long-time Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni. Creator of fan-favorite shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rebels and producer on The Mandalorian, along with the more recent The Bad Batch, Dave Filonii is getting an action figure based on his character X-Wing pilot Trapper Wolf from The Mandalorian. Here is what the description reads.

"A veteran of the Rebellion against the Empire, Trapper Wolf now serves as a pilot in the New Republic. He flies his X-wing as part of a squadron that patrols the outer reaches of the galaxy."

Dave Filoni first cameoed as Trapper Wolf in The Mandalorian Season 1 in Episode 6: The Prisoner, where he intercepted the Bothan-Five prison ship carrying Din Djarin, Migs Mayfield, and other outlaws trying to rescue Qin. Trapper Wolf again appeared in season 2: Episode 2, The Passenger, where he initially pursues Din Djarin's razor crest, causing it to crash on planet Maldo Kreis. But after learning of Djarin's selfless actions in the past, Wolf, along with Captain Carson Teva, returns to rescue him from giant ice spiders.

One thing to note is that Hasbro hasn't specifically created the collectible for Dave Filoni, but the Trapper Wolf figure does bear a striking resemblance to him. Sure his iconic hat is missing, but upon a closer look, it is clear the figure really is based on Dave Filonii. That will likely be a big selling point considering this will be a limited edition and a tad more expensive. Anyway, this was much deserved and long overdue for a Star Wars legend like Dave Filoni. You can check out the pictures on the official site.

The 6-inch scale Black Series figure comes with two detachable entertainment-inspired accessories: a blaster and a helmet. It will also feature a poseable head, arms, and legs. The figure will cost $29.99, which is a bit bigger than the black series' standard $22.99 price tag. Also among the new collectibles will be a Kenner-inspired Cantina Showdown playset featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi, Dr. Evanzan, and Ponda Baba action figures. Another exclusive, The Emperor's Throne Room from Return of the Jedi as a playset for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection.

This won't be the first time that a Star Wars creative mind is getting their own action figure. Franchise creator George Lucas (Jorg Sacul, Baron Papanoida), Return of the Jedi director Richard Marquand (AT-ST driver major Marquand), and concept artist Ralph McQuarrie (Rebel general McQuarrie) have all got action figures inspired by their characters.

Dave Filoni, who, a few months ago, was promoted to Executive Creative Director at Lucasfilm, will have a big role to play in reinvigorating the Star Wars after the disappointing sequel trilogy. As of now, Feloni is busy with the post-production on The Book of Boba Fett with co-creator Jon Favreau. The show wrapped filming last month and will premiere on Disney+ this December. With pre-production already underway on The Mandalorian, Favreau, and Dave Filoni will commence shooting season 3 of the much-loved show soon after they finish up The Book of Boba Fett. After the bombastic finale of season 2 of The Mandalorian, fans have high expectations from the show. And judging from what we've seen so far, Favreau and Feloni will look to deliver another terrific adventure involving Din Djarin and Grogu.

Hasbro PulseCon will return this fall with new collectibles from various popular lines like Transformers, G.I. Joe, Marvel, Power Rangers, and more. All the PulseCon exclusives will be available to order at their official website soon. Hasbro is expected to announce the official date for PulseCon anytime now. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.