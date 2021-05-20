Dave Filoni, one of the key creatives behind Star Wars for the last decade and a half, has been handed a major promotion at Lucasfilm. Filoni is now an Executive Creative Director at the company, which seemingly means he will have a larger role in shaping the future of the franchise. This is something many fans have been hoping would happen for some time as Filoni has proved time and time again that he knows this universe perhaps better than anyone, save for George Lucas.

While much of the specifics, in terms of what this promotion means, remain unclear, Lucasfilm's official website has updated Dave Filoni's profile with the title of Executive Creative Director, to go along with his Executive Producer title. John Knoll and Doug Chiang also hold that title within the studio's ranks. Kathleen Kennedy remains on board as President of the company. It is worth noting that, on the company's official website, the only people listed before Filoni are Kennedy, Lynwen Brennan (Executive Vice President & General Manager) and Momita SenGupta (Executive Vice President, Physical Production).

Dave Filoni originally joined the Lucasfilm ranks in 2005. He was hand-selected by George Lucas, the man who created Star Wars, to help build the company's animation studio. Out of that came Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While the show had a rocky start, it quickly became one of the most beloved productions in the history of the franchise, with the final season airing on Disney+ last year. He followed up The Clone Wars with the much-beloved Star Wars Rebels, which ran for four seasons, and was also behind Star Wars Resistance.

But Dave Filoni has spread his wings in recent years and has begun to make his mark, in a big way, in live-action as well. Alongside Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King) Filoni serves as a producer, writer and director on The Mandalorian. Debuting in 2019 along with the launch of Disney+, the live-action series has proved to be an enormous hit. Season 3 is expected to begin filming soon and will likely be released next year.

Filoni is now working on The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off that is slated to arrive in December. Additionally, Filoni is the creator and producer of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated series that takes place after the events of The Clone Wars. Several other Mandalorian spin-offs, such as Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic are in development as well. It's likely Filoni will have a big hand in those shows too.

This is a move that makes a great deal of sense. Dave Filoni has had a big hand in so much of the beloved Star Wars stuff that has come out since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. While he has yet to make his mark on the movies, with projects such as Rogue Squadron gearing up, as well as Taika Waititi's mystery Star Wars movie, there is plenty of opportunity for Filoni to have input on that side as well. Especially given this promotion. This news comes to us via Lucasfilm.com.