Fans around the world celebrated Star Wars Day last week on May 4 ("May the 4th be with you"), but one Utah couple took the celebration to another level. Kendall and Ross Robbins of Ogden, Utah gave birth to fraternal twins just after noon local time on Star Wars day, and they decided to honor the franchise by using the franchise's iconic fraternal twins Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), as their kids' middle names, Rowan Luke Robbins and Kai Leia Robbins. Here's what the mother, Kendall Robbins, had to say about the naming decision.

"We found out we were having a boy and a girl, and we knew that being born May the 4th, they had to be Luke and Leia, at least for their middle names."

When the couple found out that their due date could be close to May 4th, they made plans to have an induced birth on May 4 to honor Star Wars Day. The couple has also decorated their nursery for the newborn twins with a Star Wars theme, in their Ogden, Utah home. Here's what the twins' father Ross Robbins had to say in an interview at the hospital, where he was wearing a Darth Vader shirt to celebrate the franchise.

"As soon as we knew that there was a chance they were May the 4th babies, it was like, all right: If they are born on May the 4th, that's happening."

May the 4th has long been considered a holiday of sorts for Star Wars, and while it was never officially created by LucasFilm, the occasion has since been embraced by the company as a celebration of the franchise. Oddly enough, the phrase, "May the 4th be with you," was first used in The London News newspaper on May 4, 1979, which was the official first day in office for new U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The U.K. Conservative party took out an ad in The London News congratulating Thatcher, saying, "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations."

Still, it took decades for the "holiday" to fully catch on. In 2008, the first Facebook groups devoted to "Luke Skywalker Day," using the "May the 4th be with you" catchphrase, were created, and the first organized Star Wars Day celebration took place in 2011 at the Toronto Underground Cinema, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The first celebration included an Original Trilogy Trivia Show, a costume contest and much more. It wasn't until 2013, just months after Disney purchased LucasFilm for $4 billion, that Disney officially recognized May 4th as Star Wars Day.

Part of this year's Star Wars Day celebration was the start of tickets going on sale for this year's Star Wars adventure, Solo: A Star Wars Story, arriving in theaters May 25. Box office analysts have been putting Solo: A Star Wars Story's opening weekend at $170 million, with the movie facing no direct competition over the extended Memorial Day weekend holiday. Take a look at the brief news report from Utah's Fox 13, to get a glimpse at these newborn Star Wars twins.