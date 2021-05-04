Star Wars star and Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson dons a t-shirt that combines two of his most iconic characters, Pulp Fiction's Jules Winnfield and Jedi Master Mace Windu, in celebration of May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. Frankly, the t-shirt is almost as cool as the man sporting it, and reminds us all why, despite the Star Wars trilogy being divisive, Mace Windu is universally beloved.

"It's that time a' tha' year! Thinkin' 'bout tomorrow!"

Along with Jules from Pulp Fiction, Mace Windu remains a fan-favorite character to this day, with Jackson first playing the role in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Recognized for his purple lightsaber and no-nonsense attitude, Windu is a Jedi Master and high-ranking member of the Jedi Council who opposes training Anakin Skywalker, foreseeing great darkness in his future. Well, maybe Qui-Gon Jinn should have listened. Samuel L. Jackson donned a second T-shirt from his person Star Wars collection that features Mace Windu's iconic purple lightsaber.

"MAY THE 4th BE WITH YOU!!!

Mace Windu meets his end at the hands of Emperor Palpatine and Anakin, after discovering the evil Chancellor Palpatine's true identity as Darth Sidious during Revenge of the Sith. Adding his name to the ever-growing list of Star Wars characters to have their hands cut off, Mace Windu is thrown from a very, very tall building, plummeting to what is presumed to be his death.

Despite these events, rumors persist that the character will return eventually, with theories speculating that he will show-up in one of Disney's many projects set in a galaxy far, far away. From showing up battered and scarred in Obi-Wan Kenobi to revealing himself to be alive and well in an episode of The Mandalorian, there is clearly a lot of appetite for more from Mace Windu.

The most recent rumor churned out by the Star Wars rumor mill claims that a solo project centered around Jedi master Mace Windu is being put into development. Reportedly, the project will delve into the origins of the character and focus on a younger version of Mace Windu. Played by Samuel L. Jackson in the prequel trilogy, the solo adventure will largely revolve around this young version of the character, who will be played by a new actor, with Jackson said to be involved in select scenes. Currently, it is unknown whether the Mace Windu project would be a standalone series or movie, but it is likely that it would be released straight to Disney+.

The long-standing fan theory that Mace Windu survived his fall is something that has even been endorsed by Samuel L. Jackson himself. "I'd really love to give one more run at Mace Windu in Star Wars," Jackson stated previously when asked about the character. "There's a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis, that have lightsabers, that still made it," the actor pointed out. "Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats." With Jackson on board with the idea and still holding a candle for his time in the Star Wars universe, as well as the recent return of other legacy characters who were believed to be deceased such as Boba Fett, surely it can only be a matter of time before Jackson wields a lightsaber once again.

Jackson has several projects on the horizon and can next be seen in Spiral: From the Book of Saw and the action-comedy sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. He will also continue to reprise his MCU role as Nick Fury in the upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion.