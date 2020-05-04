It is May the 4th, which means it is Star Wars Day. Though not an official holiday, technically speaking, fans of the franchise all around the world use the day as an excuse to showcase their love of a galaxy far, far away. To honor the occasion this year, the folks at Disney and Lucasfilm have created an epic Star Wars supercut that brings together some of the best moments from throughout the entire franchise.

The video opens with a young Anakin Skywalker sitting with his master Qui-Gon Jinn in The Phantom Menace before cutting away to a shot of Rey from The Force Awakens. It then turns into a full-on, hope-filled celebration of the series George Lucas created all those years ago, spanning all three movie trilogies, the spin-offs such as Rogue One and Solo, the animated shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels, and the live-action series The Mandalorian, as well as the video game Jedi Fallen Order. The video was shared with the following message.

"Today, we celebrate the Force with us all. Happy Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You!"

When Star Wars, now known as A New Hope, first arrived in theaters in 1977, it wasn't expected to be the hit it ultimately became. Star Wars is now one of the biggest and most enduring franchises on the planet, spanning virtually every type of media imaginable. This supercut speaks to that, as the interconnected saga is covered in movies, TV and video games, but it all blends together seamlessly. It truly has become an all-encompassing, multi-faceted beast that has endured for more than 40 years.

A lot has changed since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 for more than $4 billion. The Skywalker saga came to an end with the release of last year's The Rise of Skywalker, with the sequel trilogy grossing more than $4.4 billion globally at the box office, not to mention Rogue One taking in more than $1 billion, with Solo representing the only major misfire. Now, the franchise faces an unknown future, as Disney looks to move past the Skywalker saga and expand into new corners of the Star Wars galaxy.

Several new live-action shows, such as a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan Kenobi show and a newly-announced female-led show are in the works for Disney+. It was also recently revealed that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is developing a new feature within the franchise. Plus, we have The High Republic publishing initiative launching later this year, which will tell stories in an era 200 years before the events of the prequels. So, while the future may be mysterious, there will certainly be new Star Wars stories to enjoy for years to come. That much is certain. Be sure to check out the video for yourself from the official Star Wars YouTube channel.