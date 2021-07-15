Star Wars Detours is perhaps one of the holy grails of unreleased media relating to a galaxy far, far away. The show was announced nearly a decade ago, and nearly 40 episodes are complete. Yet, it has never seen the light of day. And Seth Green, one of the co-creators behind the animated series, has explained why that is.

Right before Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, Lucasfilm Animation partnered with Seth Green and Matt Senreich, of Robot Chicken fame, for Star Wars Detours. It was announced at Star Wars Celebration and had a lot going for it. George Lucas was working in close collaboration on the series, and it even had a trailer. But once the Disney purchase happened, things change. The direction of the franchise changed. And Detours has been collecting dust ever since. In a new interview, Green addressed the status of the show, and it's not promising.

"The most recent conversations I've had with anybody who would be in a position to say so say that it's not soon... There are 39 episodes that were finished for broadcast. But we finished them almost 10 years ago, and so there would have to be a bit of reconfiguring of the existing stuff to make it something that Disney+ would release as a Lucasfilm offering. And the way it's been explained to me is that there hasn't been enough interest high enough up to go through what it would take to put it out, and that there isn't an interest in releasing this content on Disney+ from Lucasfilm."

So there we have it. Even though Disney+ is hungry for Star Wars content following the success of The Mandalorian, there simply isn't interest in doing what it would take to get this show ready to air. Not only are 39 episodes, clocking in at roughly six minutes each, ready to go, but some 62 further scripts have already been written. One might expect Seth Green to be bitter about all of this work going to waste. But as he explains, it was still a worthwhile experience.

"I don't really have an emotional position because I got to spend four straight years making something with George Lucas. And my partner and I, and all of the people that got to work on it, the artists and actors and directors and animators, we all got to make something Star Wars with the guy who created it. And so I know over those four years that he was having fun, and that's really all I care about. I got a priceless experience with one of my truest heroes, and got to see him laugh and enjoy all of the things that he had created, in a time before he agreed to sell them to somebody else."

The series, taking up after the Star Wars, Robot Chicken specials, would have been more comedic in tone. It also had an impressive voice cast, including Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Ahmed Best, Zachary Levi, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Joel McHale and more. "You literally wouldn't believe the people that worked on this project in all categories," Green teased. He also added that he would like for people to see it, but the experience he had made it all worth the while.

"It's not that I don't care if people never see it, it's just that it ultimately doesn't matter if nobody ever sees it, because nobody can take any of that from any of us. And that kind of thing would never happen again, and I recognize that."

Things change. Many thought we'd never get more Star Wars movies. Yet, here we are. And we're getting a ton of new TV shows as well. If Disney+ can finally release the Ewok movies and even part of The Star Wars Holiday Special, perhaps Star Wars Detours can, eventually, see the light of day as well. This news comes to us via https://ew.com/tv/star-wars-detours-disney-lucasfilm-seth-green/|Entertainment Weekly.