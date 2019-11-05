Quite a few people have been deeply disappointed in the direction Disney took their beloved Star Wars franchise, and this has never been more apparent than after the release of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. Fans weren't the only ones expressing their disdain with the direction the sci-fi saga took in telling its new trilogy story. Mark Hamill has often been quite outspoken about his disappointment with the treatment of Luke Skywalker. Now another Star Wars icon is opening up about the latest movies, and he pretty much feels the same way.

Anthony Daniels has the distinction of appearing in nearly every Star Wars movie ever made. He didn't get to have a cameo in Solo, but he has been there through every single installment of the Skywalker saga, starting with A New Hope in 1977 and going all the way through The Rise of Skywalker, coming Christmas 2019. He even had a small cameo in Rogue One, and his presence in the first live-action Star Wars TV Show The Mandalorian hasn't been entirely ruled out.

Now, Anthony Daniels is looking back on the experience of playing C-3PO for a new audience, returning in J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens with a new red arm, an idea that was abandoned at the very end of that movie without explanation, and never revisited again on the big screen, though it has been addressed in the comic books.

Anthony Daniels explains that he deeply understands the backlash fans have had with Disney's Star Wars, heading into Episode IX this December. Anthony Daniels is doing press for his new book, I Am C-3PO. Having shot his role for The Rise of Skywalker, perhaps expecting it to be his last ride, as evident in Star Wars 9 final trailer that teases his demise, the actor says this.

"Well, yes. I do understand why the fans are unhappy... It speaks to a devotion that they care so much that they mind if someone messes with it. I understand people being critical of the films. I know it has been particularly difficult for [Mark Hamill] lately because the new movies haven't given him much to do. I certainly recognize that and can relate to it. In these new movies, I have felt like a table decoration. And that is difficult because I recognize this character (C-3PO) is worth so much more. But I understand it is a whole film, not a feature about C-3PO. That is just my personal disappointment. I get paid whether or not he does anything but it would be nice for him to have a purpose."

Anthony Daniels admits he was not very happy working on the most recent Star Wars movies, and sometimes C-3PO is CGI rendered instead of a practical 'man in suit' on set. He also didn't enjoy the George Lucas directed prequels as much as he'd hoped working on them back in the late '90s into the early 2000s.

"It was certainly a bit weird in the prequels. But I accepted the storylines were very different. I was very glad to be there although they weren't that much fun to do."

C-3PO will be wielding Chewbacca's Bowcaster in The Rise of Skywalker, and it's been hinted that he has a much more substantial role this time out. A scene in the Star Wars 9 D23 footage showed C-3PO with red eyes, which has sparked much conversation. Is he turning evil? Is his mind being erased? Will C-3PO be killed off completely? Or will he be uploaded into the Millennium Falcon?

Anthony Daniels is not allowed to drop any further hints about what is happening with C-3PO in The Rise of Skywalker. He does say this though.

"C-3PO has a major arc. I am very satisfied with what I had to do in this movie and I am very satisfied with everything I know about this movie."

Some fans are so distraught over what Rian Johnson did to the Star Wars franchise with The Last Jedi that they are boycotting the movie. Anthony Daniels does have a message for them.

"People should be respectfully critical. The toxicity was so shocking and unpleasant. And often wrong. To be venomous and cruel is against the ethos of a story about goodness. I get tweets from people saying they will never watch another Star Wars film again. Well, I bet they do. Everybody needs to see how it ends. And I hope they do because, from everything I have seen so far, it is really rather good."

While Anthony Daniels is disappointed with his overall role in the new Disney era of Star Wars, he does appear to be happy with the final chapter in the Skywalker saga. You can read more from Anthony Daniels with his book I Am C-3PO hitting bookstores everywhere. The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters December 18 with specialty screenings across the country. And if you want to see C-3PO out of his costume in one of the great lost movies of the 1990s, I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle has Anthony Daniels playing a priest who performs an exorcism on a motocycle. It's not to be missed. This news comes from Express.co.uk.