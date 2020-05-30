Lucasfilm is reportedly casting an actor to portray Ezra Bridger in a new Disney+ live-action Star Wars series. The Rebels character is a fan-favorite, which means his name comes up whenever a new project is on the way. Bridger was rumored to be in The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, and even in The Mandalorian. However, the character has yet to show up in a live-action role, though that may all change in the near future.

For now, the new Disney+ live-action series that will feature Ezra Bridger is a mystery. It's believed that the studio is looking for a male, "between the ages of 30 to 40". They are looking for an actor of color, specifically performers of Asian descent, however they are open to "Indian, Latino, or Middle Eastern actors." Sources say that this new show will take place after the events of Rebels and that the character will not be heading to The Mandalorian, which has already announced an impressive cast for the upcoming season 2.

It is also believed that the casting of Ezra Bridger started taking place earlier this year. It's unclear if current events put a stop to the process, but other Hollywood projects have been going through with casting announcements over the past several weeks. It's possible that Bridger will show up in the untitled Disney+ series helmed by Leslye Headland, though that is also unclear at the moment. So far, we know the new series will have a focus on female leads and that's about it. It's safe to say the mystery role will have to take place after Return of the Jedi, given the age range of actors the studio is reportedly interested in.

Since Lucasfilm has yet to confirm this information, the Ezra Bridger news will have to go into the rumor pile for now. While the studio doesn't really give out a whole lot of information about the shows they have in development, we should hear some more rumblings once an actor has been chosen, which will also hopefully give more hints as to which show the casting will be for. Regardless, Star Wars Rebels fans may actually get what they have been waiting years to see in the near future.

Ezra Bridger was first introduced in 2014 in the animated Rebels series from Dave Filoni, which focused on a group of freedom fighters who are known as the Ghost Crew. The team operates on Lothal and includes Hera, Kanan, Sabine, Zeb, Chopper, and Ezra. There is some mystery surrounding the final episode of the series, but Filoni has said that Ezra survived and so did Thrawn. Could we end up seeing the long-awaited live-action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn too? There are a lot of possibilities at the moment with no official word from the studio. The Illuminerdi was the first to announce the Ezra Bridger casting.