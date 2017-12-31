After what seemed like countless parsecs, The Last Jedi arrived and blew the lid off of Star Wars for fans around the world! Critics loved the eighth installment in the Star Wars saga. Audiences gave it an A Cinema Score, but you wouldn't know that from going on the Internet, where the movie's refusal to address key mysteries established by The Force Awakens excited some while outright angering others. JJ Abrams will return for 2019's Star Wars Episode IX and we can hardly wait to see it. Here we look at 10 The Last Jedi questions Star Wars 9 must to answer.

Who was Supreme Leader Snoke?

The introduction of the mysterious Emperor Palpatine-like character Supreme Leader Snoke in The Force Awakens raised many questions. Who is he? How did he come to power? Is he human or alien? How big is he? The two-year wait between movies saw fans digging through every piece of new canon and action figure release in search of clues. Multiple theories emerged. Snoke could be Darth Plagueis, the Sith Lord who Darth Sidious said learned to conquer death. Maybe he's Mace Windu! Could he be Jar Jar Binks? The Last Jedi killed Snoke without any further revelations.

Is Snoke the First Jedi?

This is one of the more compelling theories that arose in the wake of The Last Jedi's release. In the First Jedi Temple on Ahch-to, where Luke lives in self-imposed exile, we see a yin-yang like mosaic with a meditating figure. In the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary, it says the Caretakers on Ahch-to describe the figure as, "the Prime Jedi, the first of the Order, in a state of meditation and balance." In addition to the fact that this figure sort of looks like Snoke, there's the fact that his new version of the Empire is called The First Order. We know he's not a Sith, we think he's ancient, we know he's from the Unknown Regions, and we know he has plenty of thoughts about the dark side of the Force and the light side that rises to meet it.

Is Snoke really dead?

Sure, he was cut in half. But so was Darth Maul! We made an entire video detailing all of the events in canon involving the very much still living Maul, which stretched from just after The Phantom Menace till his actual end in Star Wars Rebels. Of course, Snoke didn't fall down a deep pit. We actually saw his corpse sliding out of his throne a good while after the conclusion of the battle. But hey, it is Star Wars.